Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. High around 105F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.