Election 2022 Arizona

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, (second from left) signs the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony as Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey (second from right), Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel (left) and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich flank Hobbs at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Monday.

 Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press, pool

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey wants a big change in state election law that he said should lead to people knowing the outcome of all contested races that night, or soon after.

The governor, on the heels of participating in the formal certification of the highly contested results on the November election, said Monday he has trust in Arizona elections. That canvass saw him and other state officials sign the paperwork formally declaring the winners.

