PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s not interested in using the Supreme Court ruling overturning its own precedent on the right to abortion as a reason to revisit the question of whether gays should be able to marry in Arizona.
Ducey acknowledged that the justices, in their decision late last month, said it was wrong of the court to take the question abortion away from the states 49 years ago.
“The Supreme Court has gone neutral on it,’’ the governor said of the new ruling.
“That issue comes back to the states,’’ Ducey continued, a conclusion he urged the justices to reach when he signed on a legal brief asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. “And now it’s left to the people.’’
But it was the decision of the people of Arizona in 2008 to approve a constitutional amendment limiting marriage to “one man and one woman.’’ And that was the law of the land in Arizona until federal judges – and, ultimately, the Supreme Court in 2015 – held the U.S. Constitution requires states to license a marriage between two people of the same sex.
“I want to separate these issues out,’’ Ducey told Capitol Media Services when asked if the question of same-sex marriage, like the question of abortion, should be left to the states. And he said that the Supreme Court, in overturning Roe, was dealing with something different, something “that has been battled nationally for 50 years.’’
The governor acknowledged that at least one justice suggested there are parallels between the Supreme Court preempting the right of states to regulate or outlaw abortion and rulings over the years which have overruled other laws about personal decisions.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion on Roe, said the court’s decision concluding there is no “due process’’ protection for the right of abortion should be used to revisit not only its 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage but also its 2003 ruling overturning state sodomy laws and even its 1965 decision saying that married couples have the right to use contraception.
“Thomas said one thing,’’ Ducey said. But he pointed out that Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority ruling, spelled out that the decision to overturn Roe and its constitutional right of abortion did not affect those other rulings.
“So the Supreme Court has spoken,’’ the governor said.
“I respect the process,’’ he said. “And I believe in federalism.’’
And Ducey said that means questions like the rights of gays to marry are not necessarily left to each state.
“Federalism would say that there’s a mix between national government, the federal government, and what’s left to the states,’’ he said.
And what of that 56-44% decision by Arizona voters to say that gays should not be able to marry here?
“Well, the courts have since ruled on that,’’ Ducey said, deferring to the Supreme Court.
“Like I said, if you’re going to respect the process and be devoted to the Constitution, you have to respect the institutions.’’