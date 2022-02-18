Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday morning delivered his State of the State address in Yuma. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Pivot Point Conference Center.
“Today I have the unique privilege of doing something no Arizona governor has done in more than three decades: Reporting on our state of the state for my eighth time, and for the seventh time here in Yuma,” Ducey said.
He declared that the “state of our state is strong, and the state of Yuma is strong.”
The governor touched on some of the successes of the last legislative session, including liability reform for small businesses, new revenue streams through a modernization of tribal gaming compacts and new school choice options for kids and families.
He also noted a “record investment” in roads, infrastructure, broadband and affordable housing.
Ducey stated that nearly 100% of citizens 65 and older have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He pointed out the mass vaccination site “right down the road” at the Yuma Civic Center, thanks to a partnership between the state, Yuma County, the City of Yuma and Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The governor said that the “budget is balanced, our economy is roaring and our relationship with Mexico is stronger than it’s ever been. This is largely due with a great thanks and shout out to the leaders in the business community here in Yuma County, with the support of organizations like the Arizona-Mexico Commission.”
He gave a “special shout out” to Julie Engel, Jonathan Lines, Russ Jones and the entire board of the Arizona-Mexico Commission for their “efforts to strengthen our relationships with our southern neighbor.”
“Despite the pandemic, Mexico remains our No. 1 trading partner, and it’s not even close with almost $7 billion in exports in 2020 alone,” he said.
Describing jobs as “plentiful,” Ducey said that Yuma in December added 600 manufacturing jobs, a 20% surge.
However, he acknowledged some of the challenges that are “straining families and seniors’ checkbooks,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, a broken supply chain and an increase of 6% in food, clothing, gas and prescription drugs.
He pointed to the “state of commerce in our border communities” and what he called Biden’s refusal to reopen essential travel from Mexico, saying that it has devastated economies in cities like San Luis.
“Travel through the port of entries hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, but I’m glad to see that trade in this community is rebounding quickly,” he added.
Arizona has become “a top destination for jobs and companies,” he said, crediting “low taxes, a strong, reliable energy grid, with the largest nuclear power plant in the United States, and a great quality of life.”
The Yuma Sun later asked the governor about his plan to attract more businesses to rural areas like Yuma County since most of the economic growth in the state is occurring in Maricopa County. “We’ve also seen growth in our rural areas with some of the businesses that we’ve been able to relocate,” Ducey said. “Yuma is considered one of those, of course, counties outside the great state of Maricopa as well as Pima.”
He said that he will continue working with the Arizona Commerce Authority to improve investment and infrastructure in rural areas that will support growth. “This growth has to be responsible growth. With it comes investment in roads and bridges, investment in a new high school. You don’t build a new high school if you’re not having growth and new kids coming. Of course, it’s not the same percentage or size as you see in the urban core, but the entire state is benefiting from the growth from this attractiveness,” he added.
Ducey in his address noted that the “manufacturing sector is on fire – it’s even outpaced construction, which is a tough hill to climb.” He called for investing in the workers by “arming them with the skills they need for our growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.”
He said this approach starts with the community colleges and noted that last month he participated in a roundtable discussion with community leaders including Dr. Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College.
“We all agreed that Arizona’s community colleges are an integral part of the engine that drives the economic momentum in this state. That’s why our budget proposed $1.3 million for Arizona Western College,” Ducey said.
“On top of that, we’re allocating funds to develop six new workforce accelerators in our colleges to train Arizonans in advanced manufacturing jobs.”
He also highlighted veterans, calling them the “most prized and productive employees.” The governor then asked all active duty military and veterans to stand up so they could be recognized. He noted that veterans in Arizona do not pay taxes on their military pension, and under the G.I. Bill, they get to attend in-state universities and community colleges free of charge.
“After all, they’ve already given so much. But how about their spouses? These dedicated husbands and wives have served and sacrificed as well. So this session, let’s launch a program to waive their tuition too,” Ducey said.
In talking about K-12 education, he stressed a need to position Arizona as the No. 1 school choice state in the nation. “When COVID hit, that designation was a lifeline for families,” he said, noting that some moved schools or districts or turned to different learning models, such as homeschooling or microschools.
But some kids still fell behind. “So come June, in Arizona, we’re launching a summer camp with an emphasis on catching kids up in key areas: math, reading and American civics,” he said, adding that “students should be taught to think critically – not taught critical race theory.”
He shared his desire to “expand school choice any way we can – greater open enrollment, new transportation models, more charter schools and more educational freedom for families, especially those in failing schools or who can’t afford to pick up and move to a whole new neighborhood. I’ll be working with the Legislature to find more ways to get kids into the school of their parents’ choice.”
Ducey then noted that Yuma County will soon have a new school to choose from: “Last November, construction began on Somerton High School right here in Yuma. Our budget continues to direct funds to K-12 education, investing $2 million in Yuma schools alone. Let’s get our kids caught up so they can graduate on time and on grade level.”
The governor also announced the intention to keep investing in law enforcement, including correctional officers and first responders. “When it comes to building a budget, public safety will always be at the top of our list.”
He noted that the state will also promote careers in public safety. “We’re going to do it here in Yuma County. Last month I was eager to announce a $7.5 million investment to expand the law enforcement training academy at Arizona Western College.”
The governor then turned to border issues. “And we’re going to be leaning on our law enforcement more than ever, especially here in Yuma County. We need all the support we can get. As you all know, we’re just a few miles away from our southern border, where we are now facing the worst crisis in 21 years.”
He noted that fentanyl is streaming across the border, “causing death and devastation,” and blasted President Biden for “no plan and zero action.”
Meanwhile, Ducey said, Arizona has a strong track record. In 2015, the state created the Arizona Border Strike Force “to take on the cartels and protect our state against the flow of criminals, narcotics, weapons and ammunition.” In April, the National Guard was deployed to assist local law enforcement.
The state also invested $55 million in last year’s budget to amplify these efforts. “This has allowed Sheriff Leon Wilmot and his team to do what they do best: protect our communities, enforce the rule of law and keep the men and women of Yuma safe,” he said.
“But even with the dedication of the Yuma law enforcement, our state troopers and the National Guard, more action and manpower are needed,” he added.
Consequently, Ducey announced a five-point plan:
Resources: “Our budget will make significant new investments to strengthen the border strike force, provide advanced equipment to aid in the pursuit of dangerous criminals and deploy the latest drone technology to bolster surveillance and stop the cartels in their tracks.”
The rule of law: “It’s time for us to increase criminal penalties against human smuggling and provide more funding to border counties to ensure prosecution and incarceration.”
Boots on the ground and multistate intelligence sharing: “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and I are teaming up to form the American Governor’s Border Strike Force, a commitment between states to do what the Biden administration is unwilling to do: patrol and secure our border.”
The wall and physical barriers: “Reps. Joanne Osborne and Tim Dunn and Sen. Sine Kerr were with me in Yuma in December and we saw it first hand – people walking across a wide-open and unprotected border. Our border is a patchwork of federal, state, tribal and private lands. Where Arizona can add physical barriers to the border, we will. Our budget proposes $50 million on these efforts, but if the entire southern border isn’t secure, neither is our nation.”
For the fifth and final point, the governor said, “I’m calling on our United States senators to join this fight to secure our border. No member of the Arizona congressional delegation that actually cares about the safety of our communities should vote ‘yes’ on any legislation until the President agrees to language that does the following: Secures our border with a wall, a physical barrier and virtual surveillance; increases resources to the local communities that have been devastated by these dangerous open border policies; and makes it clear that our border is not open to illegal immigration.”
Ducey mentioned that he would be meeting with law enforcement officials after this event to get an update on border security from frontline officers.
Part of the governor’s address focused on water. “I know how important water is to this community especially. I’ve learned it firsthand. And with its thousands of acres of productive farmland, Yuma is the backbone of Arizona’s agriculture industry, and water is integral to its continued success.”
He noted that with the help of Yuma water attorney Wade Noble and other leaders in this community, the Drought Contingency Plan became law.
Then last year, the state invested $200 million in water technology. He said: “Now, with resources available in our budget, a relationship with Mexico that we’ve built and strengthened over the last seven years, and the need clear, what better place to invest more? Instead of just talking about desalination – the technology that made Israel the world’s water superpower – how about we pave the way to make it actually happen?”
Legislative leaders now propose a historic investment of $1 billion with the goal of securing Arizona’s “water future for the next 100 years,” Ducey said.
However, he added, “more people means more infrastructure needs, not just on water, but roads and bridges. We’ve made record investments in road repairs and improvements. This year we’ve dedicated over $21 million to expanding key parts of US 95 and next year we’re allocating an additional $11 million to these efforts.”
Although the state can celebrate some progress, he noted that there’s plenty left to do on many fronts: a continued focus on the health of citizens and support for hospitals and healthcare workers; investments in cybersecurity to protect the identity and data of citizens; improvements to elections; better broadband connectivity all across rural Arizona; more efforts to prevent wildfires; and maintaining Arizona’s position as the “No. 1 pro-second amendment state in the nation, while protecting life in every way possible.”
He acknowledged that there will be challenges. “But I’m confident the Legislature and I will get the job done for the people of Arizona who have hired us. We are counting on your partnership here in Yuma County,” he said in conclusion.