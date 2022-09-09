Gov. Doug Ducey feted the 130 double-stacked shipping containers filling gaps along the border in Yuma. On Thursday he inspected some of the 3,820-feet of barrier constructed last month, ending near Morelos Dam.
“Last time I stood along the border here in Yuma, multiple migrants crossed the border into Arizona illegally – right in front of us,” Ducey said, noting that the Yuma sector saw a 1,200% increase in migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021 compared to the year before.
He said that more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children crossed the border in Arizona and more than 3,000 pounds of fentanyl were seized in fiscal year 2022.
“Now, 130 shipping containers fill border wall gaps that were previously wide open for dangerous cartel activity and illegal entry into our nation,” Ducey said.
The 9-by-40-feet shipping containers, weighing 8,800 pounds, are reinforced with 4 feet of razor wire at the top. They are linked together and have been welded shut. The border barrier stands 22 feet tall.
“It’s not a permanent solution. No one said it would be. But these containers have helped make it harder to get into our state illegally,” Ducey added. “Migrant traffic is funneled to a few select spots, allowing Border Patrol to focus their limited resources.”
The governor launched the Yuma Border Barrier Mission with an executive order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall near Morelos Dam. The majority of migrants crossing at this spot have sought asylum and choose this site due to the easy access into the U.S.
In a press conference, state and local officials praised the barrier installation ordered by Ducey and blasted the Biden administration for “failing” to address border security and fill the gaps along the border. Ironically, as Ducey and the others spoke, several semi-trailers loaded with border fencing material drove across the road in front of them.
“It’s a very specific spot that has caused a lot of pain for our community,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said of Morelos Dam. “The crossing and just the trafficking of activity through this area has really been the focus of what we kind of symbolize as the issue along the border. And so with the closure of this crossing, by Gov. Ducey, it has really had a dramatic impact on even just the mental sense of forward-moving efforts to secure the border.”
Yuma farmer Cory Mellon shared how the migrant surge has affected his family and business. “This border crisis is very personal for me. The home I grew up in and the home that my elderly parents currently live in, is about a mile south of here,” he said. “The farmers in Yuma are tasked to supply the United States and Canada with 92% of the leafy greens from the months of November to April. The flood of illegal immigrants around our production fields was cause for great concern for our farm worker safety, the illegal immigrants safety, food safety, and ultimately, our nation’s food security.”
Mellon said that filling the gaps along the border “have made a difference in Yuma’s ag community.”
Rep. Tim Dunn, a Yuma farmer and state legislator, said he was proud of his contribution in getting the shipping container barriers up. “As a legislator, I’m proud that we were able to put almost $500 million, in cooperation with Gov. Ducey, into the budget this year to do this border wall fundings, additional border wall fundings, working with the National Guard and helping to shore up our sheriffs and stuff along the border.”
Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines lamented the use of state funds and resources “to do something that the federal government should have done.”
He blamed the gaps for allowing fentanyl to flow into the country and encouraging human traffickers to victimize women and children. “It is a tragedy of epic proportions here in our small county where our resources are strained. Those of the food bank and our women and children shelters, where we’ve had to address the issues that come along with an open border. People coming directly to these shelters for assistance. Young women complaining of aggravated circumstances that they found themselves in the hands of the cartel. So closing this gap is an extremely important step in maintaining operational control of this border,” Lines said.
He acknowledged that it’s not a permanent solution. “But in 23 days, we were able to regain operational control, give Border Patrol and Homeland Security the tools they needed to reconcentrate and double down on their efforts of keeping out the bad actors and disrupting the flow of illegal drugs into the United States. So from my perspective, it’s one of the most important steps that we could have taken.”
Sheriff Leon Wilmot noted that within Yuma County’s 112 miles of international boundary, Border Patrol agents have apprehended over 280,000 migrants from 140 different countries, with “17 of those being special interest countries tied to terrorism.”
However, Wilmot noted that 26,000 migrants got away in the eastern part of the desert. “These are individuals that we know crossed, but we don’t know what they are ultimately going and what their plans are, or where they’re from. And that’s concerning for us from a law enforcement perspective, for Homeland Security, border security and public safety.”
The Sheriff’s Office has responded to 50 deaths this year, which he said were individuals “victimized by the cartels for money and left abandoned out in the desert.”
Ducey also touted signing the “most meaningful border security legislation in Arizona history,” which provides more than $560 million to “secure the border, support law enforcement and protect our communities. And this means investments in putting up physical barriers, addressing the public safety workforce shortage and modernizing technology and safety equipment to target criminal activity and more.”
Asked about the concerns of the Cocopah Tribe with installing barriers on its land, Ducey said the containers on federal land would remain and that the conversation with the tribe continues.
Ducey was also questioned about the claim that the containers are stopping the flow of fentanyl when the majority of drugs are seized at ports of entry and most migrants crossing at Morelos Dam were asylum seekers who turned themselves in. Ducey replied that drug cartels use the migrant surge to distract from drug trafficking.
Wilmot stepped in and pointed out that it’s not just about drugs and immigration. “Our concern was the fact that our farmers were being impacted by individuals who come across not only to turn themselves into Border Patrol, but some do get away, but there were defecating in the farm fields. That’s a pretty significant issue when you’re talking about food safety,” he said. “It’s a $4 billion industry. When the farmer can’t harvest the celery or the crop, it impacts them monetarily and impacts the rest of the country. So that’s why we asked for some sort of help.”
He also stressed the importance of keeping politics out of public safety. “Let’s address the public safety and humanitarian side of things. For us, I don’t care what party you are. I don’t need people dying in my desert. I don’t need massive overdoses each and every day that our law enforcement have to respond to each and everything. We’re partnering with DPS each and every day out in the eastern part of the county because we’re it. We needed the help, and this has freed up some of our officers to go do that.”