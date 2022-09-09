Gov. Doug Ducey feted the 130 double-stacked shipping containers filling gaps along the border in Yuma. On Thursday he inspected some of the 3,820-feet of barrier constructed last month, ending near Morelos Dam.

“Last time I stood along the border here in Yuma, multiple migrants crossed the border into Arizona illegally – right in front of us,” Ducey said, noting that the Yuma sector saw a 1,200% increase in migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021 compared to the year before.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you