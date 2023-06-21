Ducey

Former Gov. Doug Ducey with reporters in 2021.

 File photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Saying he wants to fight a “push toward socialism,’’ Doug Ducey has signed on as the new chief executive of Citizens for Free Enterprise.

And look for it to continue to try to influence voters and elections across the nation, at least in an indirect way.

