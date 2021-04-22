Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visited Yuma Wednesday to deliver remarks on the U.S-Mexico border, just one day after issuing a declaration of emergency across six Arizona counties — Cochise, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma — and deploying the Arizona National Guard in response to the rise in activity along the border.
According to Ducey, despite President Joe Biden’s admission that the border is in crisis, local officials have been left “to deal with this Biden-caused mess” stemming from the administration’s lack of engagement with border communities.
“Our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed,” the governor said. “Citizens here in Yuma are concerned for their safety and nonprofits, left to pick up the pieces of broken federal pieces, are strained — and yet we still have not received any signs of action from the federal government. Not a single member of the (Biden) administration has paid us a visit here in Yuma or any of Arizona’s other border cities.”
In Yuma, the number of asylum seekers released this year nears 3,000, according to Mayor Doug Nicholls. While local nonprofits have assisted with addressing concerns and transporting asylum seekers to regional shelters, Nicholls said those efforts do little to resolve the situation.
“This is a national issue, not a local issue,” he said. “It is an extremely important step to know that what our concerns here in Yuma are have been heard. They’ve been heard at the state level, they’ve been heard at the federal level, but the response is coming from the state at this point. At the federal level, I believe there’s an irresponsibility to continue to release into communities without robust infrastructure, robust nonprofits and a robust way to deal with those releases.”
Nicholls told the Yuma Sun that initially, the recent release of asylum seekers here locally trended “strongly similar” to the 2019 releases, which totaled more than 5,000. While the numbers have dropped slightly, the mayor said they’re still of grave concern and warrant advocacy on the federal level to ensure the situation receives the nationwide response it deserves.
“Transnational criminal organizations (are) selling tickets to the United States for $7,000 a head, exploiting people along the way, creating an indentured servitude situation when people get to the country because they can’t pay those dollars up front,” Nicholls said. “The abuse that happens, the exploitation that happens along that process is a humanitarian failure, in my opinion. There’s no excuse for a country like the United States to facilitate those kinds of activities; if it were happening anywhere else in the world, we’d be stepping in. We need to find a better way as a nation to address these situations.”
Apart from a solution, Nicholls said Yuma will likely remain in a continual cycle of entrants finding loopholes in policies aimed toward addressing the situation.
“I don’t really see an end in sight on this; I don’t see any policies that are changing or moving in directions that are going to stem this flow,” Nicholls said. “Ultimately as things in Texas get more and more overwhelmed, you’re going to see more and more traffic here.”
According to Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, to deny a crisis exists along the border, namely within the Yuma Sector, would be “intellectually dishonest to each and every person that we serve in our communities.”
“We’ve already had to respond to and recover four dead bodies this year alone that were abandoned and left out in the desert,” he said. “We’ve already conducted a number of rescues out in the desert in the east part of the county and we’re starting to see an increase in smuggling of hard narcotics into the United States.”
According to Ducey, resolving the existing border security issues will require an “all hands on deck approach,” starting with the deployment of 250 soldiers from the Arizona National Guard, which he believes is a step in the right direction.
“We here in Arizona are willing to step up and do our part,” Ducey said. “We’re willing to pay for this out of our own budget, even though this is a federal responsibility and the cost should be fully paid by the federal government.”
While a Tuesday news release from the governor’s office reports the state will provide up to $25 million in initial funding for the mission, Rep. Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4) has concerns about the decision-making process behind the allotment.
“That’s my area — I live in that area, that’s my home, I represent that area — and yet I wasn’t involved in any of the discussions and I don’t know where that money’s going,” she said. “We should have been in those stakeholder meetings.”
Fernandez said that neither she nor Sen. Lisa Otondo (AZ-4), both of whom are Democrats, were invited to Wednesday’s briefing at the border. According to Fernandez, the officials flanking the governor during his press conference, some of whom have no connection to Yuma, had one thing in common: “They’re all Republicans.”
“I represent, with Sen. Otondo, all along the border from San Luis and all the way up to Pima County,” she said. “I think this was just a Republican photo op. This became very, very, very political very quickly.”
When asked whether she deems the situation along the border as a federal issue, Fernandez voiced an affirmative, but also said shifting blame isn’t a viable solution.
“I firmly believe this is a federal issue — it’s our national border,” said Fernandez. “I also think pointing fingers and saying ‘This is Biden’s problem’ when he’s been in office less than 100 days. We know what he’s been faced with; he walked right into a pandemic that was not handled very well by the previous administration. Is there an issue? Do we need to address it? Absolutely. But I don’t think we can address it by pointing fingers at each other.”
Fernandez noted she recently saw the National Guard in action at a vaccine clinic in San Luis; some of the soldiers were guiding patients through the line and processing paperwork while others were administering vaccines.
“Those are the things I think our National Guard should be doing,” she said. “The reality is they can’t apprehend anyone and they can’t detain anyone.”
According to Arizona Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Brig. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the incoming troops will be performing administrative support “behind the lines” in order to “take the badges and put them back out into the community...so that they’re most effective.” Inprocessing of service members is already underway, she said; currently, counties’ requests for support are being processed and liaison officers are being embedded in various counties to shape the mission.
“We’re very proud of our service members,” said Muehlenbeck. “They’ve been called to serve selflessly throughout the past year; they’ve answered the call, and they’re going to do it again.”
Muehlenbeck noted that she’s sensitive to where service members currently reside and aims to keep them as near to their home of record as possible for the sake of morale and fiscal responsibility.
According to Nicholls, while a National Guard presence along the border is a welcomed mitigation, it’s not a solution.
“A solution would always be a federal change in policy, a federal change in immigration and national security concerns and the way we as a nation decide to address the humanitarian issues that are created through this migration of people,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun. “At some level we need to figure out as a nation, ‘Are we going to accept the abuse and the travesties that people go through as they’re being transported through the different countries (en route) to the United States, or are we going to site down, buckle up and try to find real answers and a real solution?’”
Echoed by Ducey, President Biden ultimately holds the keys to a solution, and the governor continues to make an appeal for action.
“There is one person who can fix this: the President of the United States,” said Ducey. “If you care about the border, if you care about the cartels who are engaging in all kinds of bad acts...if you want to stop the disaster that’s unfolding here (and) will only get worse in the coming months, President Biden, you should declare a national emergency and deploy the vast powers of your administration to stop what’s happening here.”
Across the aisle, Fernandez sees Biden actively working to address the situation.
“I’ve sat in on two Zoom meetings where many of his staffers and people he’s appointed in the last 100 days are working together, contacting people in this area to see what is happening,” she said. “He is very much involved and very much knows what’s going on. The next step is he’s going to have to work with Congress to make sure that we have some sort of immigration reform, and I feel very confident that he’ll be able to do that. We just can’t accomplish things if we shut people out.”