Border Containers

Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23 near Yuma.

 Gregory Bull/AP

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border – the land on which the governor already has placed shipping containers and wants to erect more.

In a new lawsuit Friday, the governor contends that President Theodore Roosevelt had no legal right to simply declare all that land along the border to be the property of the federal government.

