After having delivered his final State of the State address in Yuma Thursday morning, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made a special visit to see Gowan Science Academy. As he strode to the office, Principal Jamie Haines and students Pari Chandra and Jaysen Ruatta stood outside eager to greet him.
Although a little nervous, Chandra and Ruatta were quite ready to serve as tour guides by the time the governor appeared. Leading him through the school’s halls, the students and Haines shared about the books that can be found all throughout the halls, the school’s calming corners–which enable social emotional learning and allow students a short break as needed–and the opportunities for outdoor learning at Gowan.
“[I’m] very impressed with this school, the leadership, the teachers, the students,” Ducey said. “I think you can see how engaged everybody is: how they’re paying attention, taking advantage of the technology that’s available but at the same time reading real books, while really learning their math and computer science.”
Throughout his visit, Ducey visited a few classrooms. Some involved youngsters with questions about being governor and what will come after for Ducey–in his own words, “Have you guys ever been to Coldstone Creamery? Maybe I ought to go back and do that!”
One classroom involved students busy with robotics and coding. Another classroom was outdoors, with numbers scrawled on glass panes and students busy working with tablets. The outdoor library nearby was also another interesting innovation for the governor to see–he cited it as one of the favorite things he learned about during his visit.
“I think there’s so many things that you want to do to keep kids engaged,” he said. “And then seeing the level of excellence in math from sixth-graders to eighth-graders–studying pre-college algebra is really something important that can be applied in careers.”
Seeing all this, Ducey shared that he plans to bring what he learned back with him to Phoenix.
“Whenever I’m able to see schools of excellence, I want to bring those best practices back to the state Capitol in the legislature and talk about ways that we have targeted funding so that we can continue to expand schools where kids are really getting a valuable education,” he said.
Principal Jamie Haines found the visit promising.
“I thought today’s visit was great because you can tell Governor Ducey really cares about education,” she said. “He wants to make education better. He wants to make sure that public schools are funded in the best way possible. And so showing him around our school and showing him our challenges and our successes was really a great time.”
Laurie Doering, superintendent for the Crane School District, shared Haines’ sentiments.
“...he’s been to rural Arizona 97 times,” she said. “It shows his commitment to get outside of the Capitol and really get outside and get to know our schools better. We always love the opportunity to highlight the amazing things that teachers are doing to help students learn and we appreciate his dedication to getting to know it better and making improvements so it was great!”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.