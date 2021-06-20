With soaring temperatures, Yuma residents are gleefully hitting pools. This summer season the city will open two of four public pools. Watching over the swimmers are pool managers and lifeguards.
Mallory Behr is one of the city’s part-time pool managers. She has been with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department for nine years. She started working at the city’s pools when she was 16 as a swim instructor and lifeguard.
“I was a swimmer in high school, so being a lifeguard was the perfect job. It was fun and a great job to come back to each summer,” Behr recalled.
“Working at the pools is a lot of fun. Sure it gets hot out, but once you get trained and know what you are doing, it’s great. Lifeguards have the opportunity to work with and become friends with people they wouldn’t normally get to meet,” she added.
Behr explained what she feels is the best part of her job: “As a pool manager I really enjoy training and watching our lifeguards grow.”
Ryan Carrol has been with the city’s Parks and Rec for seven years. He also started working at the city’s pools when he was 16 as a lifeguard. For the past three years he has worked as a year-round employee as a pool manager.
“I really enjoy being a pool manager and keeping the pool and staff organized. Being a lifeguard is a great summer job,” Carrol said. “This is a great place to work, especially for college students. You can work in the morning and go to school in the afternoon and evenings.”
Jocelynn Chavarria also signed up to work at city pools this summer. She has been working for the city’s Parks and Rec for more than six years. She was hired as a swim instructor, became a lifeguard at 16 and is now a pool manager.
“I first applied to be a swim instructor because I needed a job, loved kids, and was a swimmer in high school. It just made sense. I love being a pool manager and training new lifeguards,” she explained. “This is a great job with flexible hours. They are always willing to work around your school schedule.”
It requires more than 110 certified lifeguards to operate all of the city’s swimming pools. This year the city has been able to hire 80 lifeguards, enough to open the Valley Aquatic Center and Marcus Pool this summer season. Two splash pads are also open: Carver Splash Pad and Friendship Park Splash Pad.
The staffing shortages aren’t due to cuts to the parks and recreation budget for pools. Rather, the city has had a hard time recruiting, hiring and training qualified lifeguards. The city started recruiting lifeguards in late March and certified more than 120 but lost many of them to private entities. Lifeguards are seasonal, part-time positions.
It’s not a problem unique to Yuma. Businesses across the country are struggling to find enough people to hire, especially for entry-level positions. In Yuma, several businesses have had to reduce their hours of operation due to a shortage of staff.
Communities across the country have also had difficulty recruiting enough lifeguards to staff pools this summer season, and some have simply decided not to open their pools until 2022.
“Our parks and recreation leaders have conversations with their peers across the state and nation often, and the City of Yuma’s challenges to find, train and hire lifeguards is the norm this year across Arizona and the United States,” explained Jenn Reichelt, deputy city administrator.
Reichelt noted that COVID-19 health restrictions left a wake of lagging effects on the entire community, including being unable to predict with certainty when local case numbers and state guidelines would subside to a level that would allow the city to open its pools.
Due to the pandemic, lifeguard training and certification programs were entirely suspended in 2020 and because pools didn’t open last season, no lifeguards were hired.
“This one-year gap proved very challenging to an applicant pool that is most often looking for one or two seasons as a lifeguard,” Reichelt said. “The city has traditionally relied on a large number of returning certified lifeguards to begin each season, while the next year’s lifeguards begin receiving their own training. This year the city had to essentially start from scratch.”
Then, she added, with the pressure for all area employers to fill entry-level positions, the city found that those who may have been eager to be lifeguards previously were being offered pay rates in the private sector that the city had difficulty competing with.
Nonetheless, the city worked proactively to recruit and attract lifeguards beginning in late March once it became clear that pools would be allowed to be open based on public health guidelines. Opening the pools depended on having enough lifeguards.
In addition to an extensive recruitment campaign, the city provided lifeguard certification training classes every weekend in April and May, reimbursed the cost of training for successful applicants and offered all applicants a signing bonus.
When the city knew it would be safe to open pools this year, city staff immediately organized, hosted, trained and ultimately certified more than 120 lifeguards between April 9 and May 23.
“As with every training scenario the city provides, quite a few of these lifeguards went to work for other entities,” Reichelt said.
To lessen that impact of training and losing candidates, the city created a $300 bonus incentive, as well as a scholarship program to cover the certification registration fees to strengthen the desire to work for the city.
The city went from three full-time aquatics staff through the pandemic to well over 80 lifeguards plus managers, prompting the city to open the Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St., on June 5. Marcus Pool, 545 W. 5th St., opens on Tuesday.
With not enough lifeguards, Carver Pool, 1250 W. 5th St., and Kennedy Pool, 23rd Street and Kennedy Lane, will remain closed.
Through the City Council’s approved budget and a “generous” donation from AEA Federal Credit Union, admission to Marcus Pool during open swim hours will be free this summer, making the community pool accessible to all residents.
“It’s a really exciting opportunity to offer this awesome service, for free, for our community,” said Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation. “Pools are an integral and fun asset for any community. In Yuma, due to our amazing weather, we have the unique opportunity to operate some of our pools year round. We are excited to find fun and engaging ways to utilize these pools every day of the year.”
While the city would have preferred to be at full strength in order to open all pools in 2021, “the city does feel grateful for the successes of this season so far and for the community responding so well to help us staff our pools,” Reichelt said.
“Knowing that the effects of the pandemic are lessening each day, for 2022 we anticipate all the city’s pools will be back open, with a full staff at each one,” she added.
Reichelt also noted that the city’s commitment to Kennedy Pool and the residents it serves has not waned. To the contrary, she pointed out, the city has invested nearly $90,000 in the past 12 months to refurbishments that will “help preserve its usefulness and importance to the community for many years into the future.”
In addition, Reichelt said, to better serve that same neighborhood and the broader community as a whole, the city added $350,000 to the fiscal year 2022 budget to refurbish and improve the Kennedy Skate Park, a specific priority within the city’s newly adopted strategic plan.