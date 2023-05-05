The Yuma Police Department and the San Luis Police Department are both conducting their annual impaired driving details over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.
Both details will be ongoing through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, May 7, with extra officers on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These DUI patrols are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
Additionally, Yuma police will also enforce traffic laws and promote public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving while San Luis police will be conducting a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
San Luis police, as part of the STEP detail, will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
The money to pay for the extra officers was provided by grants to both departments from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
According to Yuma police, impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.
YPD recommends these steps for a safe Cinco De Mayo holiday:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements.
San Luis police would like to remind motorists and passengers that it only takes a second or two to fasten a seatbelt and doing so could save your life. Also, violations of traffic laws are punishable by fines and possible jail time.