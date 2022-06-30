The Yuma Police Department has partnered with Arizona Western College and the Somerton, San Luis and Wellton police departments to conduct an impaired driving detail that will be held throughout the county during the 4th of July Holiday.
The DUI detail will run from Friday until Monday. Additional officers from each department will be used to rove streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These DUI patrols will be in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.
The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, and most importantly, work to save more lives on our roadways.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes. The Yuma Police Department recommends Yumans take the following precautions for a safe 4th of July holiday weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
