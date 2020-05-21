In an effort to detect, stop and arrest alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Yuma and San Luis Police Departments will conduct DUI enforcement detail over the Memorial Day weekend.
Additional deputies will be on patrol throughout the county, looking for signs of impaired drivers behind the wheel and targeting areas with a high rate of recurrence for DUI-related collisions and/or arrests.
Extra Yuma and San Luis police officers will rove city streets, looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, actively enforcing all traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
These DUI patrols are in addition to regularly scheduled officers and deputies. All three details begin on Friday and will continue through Monday evening.
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said two areas of major focus for deputies will be Martinez Lake Road and Highway 95.
