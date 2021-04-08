The Yuma Police Department and the Yuma Fire Department are both investigating a fire early Wednesday morning that damaged several duplexes that were under construction.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert said that at approximately 4;15 a.m., numerous reports were received about a large fire at a construction site in the 2100 block of W. 8th Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found several duplexes that were still in the process of being built engulfed in flames.
Erfert said firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes, with only three of the duplexes being damaged.
While firefighters were still arriving on the scene, however, a second fire was found in a large construction dumpster on the opposite side of 8th Street in an area of unincorporated Yuma County.
Firefighters from the YFD and the Rural Metro Fire Department contained that fire to the dumpster and extinguished it.
The fires are being investigated by both YFD and the Yuma Police Department.
The YFD would like to remind the community that residents can help the police and fire department by reporting suspicious individuals and circumstances.
Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings, or acting like they are trying to hide from view, or in business areas and parks, after hours especially late at night.
Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 911 can prevent crimes and even save lives.
Anyone with any information about arson crimes are encouraged to contact the police department. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).
