Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 97F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 97F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.