Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday during Thanksgiving week.
Residents who have their recycling (blue containers) picked up normally on Thursdays will have pickup one day early, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday during Thanksgiving week.
Residents who have their recycling (blue containers) picked up normally on Thursdays will have pickup one day early, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Those whose pickup day for recycling is Friday will have no change in service that week.
Curbside pickup for garbage (green containers) will take place as normal Monday and Tuesday.
The city has noticed lower participation among residents on days when collections precede a holiday. The city urges residents to share the word with their fellow neighbors, friends, families and co-workers.
Residents can still read official city documents, pay a city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a self-serve kiosk for utility payments (cash/credit/debit) is available 24 hours daily outside the main entrance of City Hall.
Additionally, residents can make requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair and more directly online with Yuma Click & Fix: yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.