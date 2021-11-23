Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday during Thanksgiving week.
Residents who have their recycling (blue containers) picked up normally on Thursdays will have pickup on Wednesday.
Those whose pickup day for recycling is Friday will have no change in service that week.
Curbside pickup for garbage (green containers) will take place as normal Monday and Tuesday.
The city has noticed lower participation among residents on days when collections precede a holiday. Consequently, the city urges residents to let their fellow neighbors, friends, families and co-workers know of the changes.
Residents can still pay their city services bill, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever city Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.