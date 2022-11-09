Yuma voters went to the polls in Tuesday’s general election to decide three at-large seats on the Yuma City Council and two propositions.
With six council candidates on the ballot, voters could vote for up to three candidates per ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m., and the county began reporting preliminary results shortly after 8 p.m. The last update at 11:15 p.m. reflected 40,206 votes cast in the nonpartisan council race.
According to the preliminary results, incumbent Gary Knight and newcomers Art Morales and Carol Smith took the three open seats.
Morales, a banker, led the race with 8,583 votes. Incumbent Knight, who first took office in 2014, came in second with 8,222 votes. Smith, a nurse educator, took third place with 7,032 votes.
Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect, received 6,264 votes; Edward Thomas, a former council member, received 5,086 votes; and Robert Scarborough, a business owner, received 5,019 votes.
Morales, in his first run for public office, was the top vote-getter as of Tuesday night. He offered “a huge thank you” to the voters for their support.
“This is our victory, not mine. Because we have to remember that people voted for us to represent them,” he said. “This is an emotional experience. When you love the city the way I do, you’ve got to take a deep breath and just enjoy the moment … I can’t thank the community enough.”
But Morales noted that this victory is only the beginning for him and city residents. “I was asked a lot of great questions during the campaign, and a lot of people had a lot of concerns, and also, in a positive way, saw a lot of opportunities. The conversations can’t stop just because the campaign is over. I need all those people that were passionate about the campaign to continue being passionate. And now that I’m on City Council, let’s continue having these conversations. I don’t want them to let me off the hook, but I’m not letting them off the hook either,” he added.
Knight, who came in second according to the early results, said he was pleased. “I’ve been reelected, and I can’t thank all of my supporters enough for their votes,” he noted. “I’m looking forward to working with the two new council members next year.”
Knight pointed out that Tuesday’s results are only preliminary, but “it has been my experience that the top three will not change, but the number of votes will go up as the polling places report their votes.”
Wilkinson, who just missed the top three, was nonetheless pleased that voters supported Proposition 417, which renews the city’s 2% hospitality tax.
“It looks like the 2% passed. So, if I would say anything, I would say I’m happy,” Wilkinson said. “I’m sad that the voter turnout was still so pathetic. And I just look forward to the city coming back around. They’ve had huge losses in major critical staff and the morale is still an issue.
“Thank God, we’ve got the 2% because if they had to realign the budget, without the 2%, that would be a nightmare. So I just hope those that are officially elected will do what’s best for Yuma,” she added.
Thomas, who was in fifth place, also missing out on a council seat, thanked his supporters as well. “I’d like to thank everyone who supported our campaign, and I wish Gary Knight and the new councilmembers-elect well and may God bless them,” he said.
Elections are run by Yuma County, however, the county and city percentages might differ slightly. In compliance with the city charter, election percentages are based on “ballots cast,” whereas the county percentages are based on votes received.
Those elected to office will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts, with seats held at large.
Based on recent history, final results will not be available until all “late early” ballots are processed and the period for resolution of any conditional provisional ballots has passed. That is most likely going to be late this week.
Results remain “preliminary, unofficial” until after they have been canvassed by the council, which could take place at a special meeting on Nov. 21.
Voters approved the two propositions on the ballot. Proposition 416, which updates the Yuma 2022 General Plan, garnered 10,790 “yes” votes, or 65.55%, and 5,671 “no” votes, or 34.45%.
Proposition 417, which renews Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax, received 9,165 “yes” votes, or 55.64%, and 7,307 “no” votes, or 44.36%%. The hospitality tax funds parks and recreation, tourism and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
The Yuma County voter turnout was at 36.01% Tuesday evening, with 37,862 ballots cast out of 105,133 registered voters.
The last results posted by the county at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday included early ballots and five Vote Centers: Somerton, Yuma Main Library, Arizona Western College, Civic Center and Wellton. A total of 7,977 pending ballots includes 7,000 early ballots left to process, 200 early ballots ready to tabulate and 777 provisional ballots.
According to county spokesman Kevin Tunell, the election went smoothly with no significant issues.
Asked about possible poll watchers at local voting centers, Tunell explained that the county does not have a way to track them since they aren’t required to register with the county.