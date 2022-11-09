Election 2022 Secretaries of State
This combination of photos shows Arizona Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem (left) and Adrian Fontes, Democratic Secretary of State candidate.

 AP

PHOENIX – Early voting showed Arizona voters rejecting Republican election denier Mark Finchem for secretary of state in favor of Democrat Adrian Fontes.

With 62% of precincts reporting, Fontes tallied 59% of the vote against 41% for his GOP foe.

