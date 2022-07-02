Yuma County reminds voters that early voting for the primary election begins Tuesday and if they want a ballot mailed to them, they need to submit an early ballot request by July 22.
The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. To register, go to ServiceArizona.com. To check current registration status, go to Arizona.Vote and update if necessary.
Voters on the Active Early Voter List will automatically receive ballots in the mail toward the end of next week. To receive a ballot by mail for the primary election only, submit an early ballot request at My.Arizona.Vote or call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Early ballots must be returned to the Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Six secure ballot drop boxes are located throughout the county. The locations and hours of availability can be found at www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices under the “Voting Locations” button.
Any registered voter can vote early in person from Wednesday, July 6, to Friday, July 29. In-person early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.
Voter identification is required to vote; a list of acceptable forms of identification can be found www.azcleanelections.gov/how-to-vote/id-at-the-polls-list.
For more information, visit www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices or call 928 373-6034.