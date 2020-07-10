Early voting for the Aug. 4 primary election began this week. Early voting allows registered voters to either have a ballot mailed to them or vote in-person before the actual election day.
Voters who wish to have a ballot mailed to them have until July 24 to request one. Voters who wish to vote early in person have until July 31. In-person early voting can be done Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Election Services, 197 S. Main St.
To reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 to voters and election workers, masks and social distancing are required and hand sanitizing stations will be available. For early voting information, call the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, Voter Services, at 928-373-6034.
The following are the primary election candidates for Yuma County, with most races uncontested: Victoria Morris Clarkson (Republican) and David Alexandre (Democrat) for assessor; Martin Porchas (D) for Board of Supervisors District 1; Jonathan W. Lines (R) for Board of Supervisors District 2; Darren Simmons (R) for Board of Supervisors District 3; Marco A. “Tony” Reyes (D) for Board of Supervisors District 4; Lynne Pancrazi (D) and Page Misenhimer (R) for Board of Supervisors District 5;
Jon R. Smith (D) for county attorney; Mark Reeves (D) and Nathaniel Sorenson (R) for judge of Superior Court Division 1; R. Erin Farrar (R) for judge of Superior Court Division 2; David Haws (R) for judge of Superior Court Division 4; Brandon S. Kinsey (R) for Judge of Superior Court Division 6; Robyn Stallworth Pouquette (R) for recorder; Leon Wilmot (R) and Mark Martinez (D) for sheriff; Thomas “Tom: Tyree (R) for school superintendent; and Angela Pancrazi Moreno (D) for treasurer.
The supervisors also recently designated voting centers for the primary election and appointed election board workers to the Vote Center Election, Accuracy Certification and Early Ballot boards.
A few sites have changed since the last countywide election. The Civic Center replacement site for the Health Department has been moved to Yuma Catholic High School. The Desert Mesa Elementary School vote center moved to Community Christian Church. The vote center at the First Southern Baptist Church of Wellton moved to the Arizona Western College Learning Center. The remaining vote centers remain the same from the Presidential Preference Election.
Two sites are considered mega voting centers: Yuma Civic Center and John Neumann Catholic Church.
Voters may choose any one of the following locations to cast their ballot: Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma; Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 20th St, Yuma.; Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma; Community Christian Church, 6480 E. U.S. Highway 95, Yuma; St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma; AWC Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton; Somerton Library, 240 Canal St.; Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis; and San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
The voting centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The supervisors also appointed election board workers to the Vote Center Election, Accuracy Certification and Early Ballot Boards for the primary election.
The list of appointees is available at https://tinyurl.com/y726d9yq.
In other action at the July 6 meeting, the supervisors:
– Approved an amendment to an agreement with San Luis for the purpose of providing traffic signal maintenance and repair services. The city will pay the county up to $50,000 per year for traffic signal maintenance.
In 2015, Yuma County and San Luis entered into an agreement that allows the county to be reimbursed for providing equipment and materials to perform corrective and preventive maintenance on city roads with chip seals, scrub seals, cold mix and asphalt rejuvenators. In late 2019, the city approached the county about traffic signal maintenance as the city does not have the staff or expertise to perform these services in-house and requested the county’s assistance.
– Authorized the transfer to Wellton of the following equipment: 2000 flatbed tandem axle trailer for $500; 1992 Peterbilt water truck for $7,500; 2013 Ford F150 XL 4x4 $500; and a 2014 Ford F150 XL 4x4 for $500.
According to a staff report, Wellton is in need of these vehicles and equipment to use for their daily work activities. The county’s Public Works Department and Sheriff’s Office recently submitted these items to the county administrator’s office to be auctioned, and they have agreed to transfer the vehicles and the equipment for the minimum bid amounts as specified in the requested board action.
– Accepted $32,957 in coronavirus emergency supplemental funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, awarded to the Sheriff’sOffice to offset expenses by the Yuma County Health District to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
– Adopted the Yuma County Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and Corrections Officers Retirement Plan Pension Funding Policy, as required by the amended state law.