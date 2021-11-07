Yuma residents who were unable to attend the first workshop held to discuss plans for the East Mesa Community Park can still share their ideas through an online survey now open.
The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LTCW5T until Nov. 18. The city wants to learn what kind of park residents envision and what amenities they hope to see there.
Plans call for placing the East Mesa Community Park on 10 acres located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
Over the next several months, the community will have the opportunity to provide input and help develop the master plan for the park. Based on the feedback received, the city’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, will develop conceptual plans. These will be shared at the next workshop.
The new park is identified as one of the council’s highest priorities in the city’s Strategic Plan.
For more information regarding development of the East Mesa Community Park, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau at 928-373-5236.