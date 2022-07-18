The Yuma City Council, in a Tuesday work session, will receive an update on the East Mesa Park project.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer and Aaron Allan, vice president and principal landscape architect from J2 Design, will share updated cost estimates and a phased project development plan.
In addition, Brian Nottingham of Thomas P. Miller & Associates will provide the findings of a target industry analysis that will point out which industry sectors and sub-sectors best fit the city’s assets and market strengths.
On Wednesday, during the regular meeting, the council will consider adopting two proposed ordinances, the first declaring as surplus city-owned vacant property located at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street and authorizing its sale.
The second to-be-introduced ordinance would vacate surplus right-of-way along Avenue 7½E and 36th Street to the abutting property owner, Santana 142 Holdings.
One proposed ordinance is scheduled to be introduced. It would establish compensation and benefits for the office of presiding municipal judge from and after Jan. 1, 2023.
The council will also conduct a public hearing to determine compliance with the conditions of approval for the rezoning of property located at 7600 E. 32nd St. and introduce an ordinance extending the time to comply with the rezoning conditions.
In addition, the council will consider the following items on the resolution consent agenda:
• Approve an agreement with the state to replace a structurally deficient 54-year old timber deck bridge with a new concrete bridge structure.
• Authorize a preannexation development agreement with the Barkley Limited Partnership for property located at the northwest corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E.
• Authorize agreements deferring city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for Santana Units 2 and 3 subdivisions and to collect $500 in administrative fees for each agreement. The effective term of the deferral agreements is for three years.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A contract for construction services for the East Main Canal Linear Park Trail 32nd Street Connection to DPE Construction of Yuma in the amount of $471,900 .
• Approve the allocation plan for American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the Yuma County HOME Consortium from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”