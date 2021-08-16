Drought and lack of sufficient water has had a negative impact on the wildlife and native vegetation in the Yuma East Wetlands.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and one of the Quechan Tribe’s restoration partners are now asking the community for help in securing increased Colorado River water flow to the wetlands.
Lowell Perry Jr., executive director of YCNHA, and consultant Fred Phillips, who has spent more than a quarter of a century involved with the restoration of the river, issued a call to action on Friday.
“The effects of sustained drought are real,” they wrote. “It is of special concern to those of us living in the desert Southwest, where water is a premium commodity, especially in Yuma, Arizona.”
Yuma Crossing is one of 55 current congressionally authorized national heritage areas across the country. In partnership with the Quechan Tribe, City of Yuma, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and other partners, YCNHA led the development of the Yuma East Wetlands. Residents, businesses and visitors now enjoy hiking, biking, birding, fishing and tubing there, among other recreational activities.
The organization transformed the downtown riverfront “from a literal dump and dangerous hobo camp into an extensive riverfront multi-use trail system, several beautiful riverfront parks, and over 400 acres of restored wetlands and riparian habitat,” Perry and Phillips stated.
To conserve water, they eliminated non-native vegetation, such as salt cedar and phragmites, both of which consume large quantities of water, and replaced them with the native mesquite, cottonwood and other native ground cover.
They pointed out that the restoration efforts have supported the local thriving agricultural economy as well as resulted in the comeback of previously endangered and threatened species such as the yellow-billed cuckoo and ridgway’s rail, also known as the Yuma clapper rail.
CONSEQUENCES OF DROUGHT
The reduced flow of water from the Colorado River caused largely by ongoing drought in the region could cause an “existential crisis” for the wetlands, putting at risk a 20-year, more than $10 million investment.
They cited several factors that contribute to this situation:
1) The river typically flows higher in non-drought years, to a point where farmers, who account for about 74% of total water usage in the area, will periodically cancel their water orders after rainfall events. The canceled water orders will already be on their way to Yuma known as non-storable flows, which would provide high enough river levels to flood the wetlands.
“This used to happen multiple times a year, which provided plenty of low salinity ‘sweet’ water to the Yuma East Wetlands,” Perry and Phillips noted.
Now, they added, most of these non-storable flows divert into the Drop II reservoir. Consequently, this has resulted in a “great reduction” in the non-storable flows in the last three years.
“When these non-storable flows happen today, they end up in the Drop II reservoir and rarely make it to the Yuma East Wetlands, which means the Yuma East Wetlands is not getting the adequate amount of water needed to sustain the flora and fauna in the wetlands and riparian forests restored by the Yuma and Quechan communities,” Perry and Phillips stated.
2) The decant line from the Yuma water treatment center has also been a critical water input into the East Wetlands. Decant refers to the process of drawing off water without disturbing the sediment.
In a typical year, this source fed the East Wetlands with up to 365 acre-feet of “sweet” water a year. “This meant lower salinity, good clean water for over a decade in the wetlands,” Perry and Phillips said.
However, over the last two years the water intended from this source has stopped flowing into the East Wetlands. The city is actively working on fixing this issue.
“The process is both time consuming and expensive,” they noted.
Meanwhile, they added, the lack of this “critical” water has resulted in the death of high quality cottonwood and willow forest. Some cottonwood trees exceeding 80 feet tall, which provided some of the best birding and recreational habitat in the wetlands, are now dead.
3) Another important source of water for the Yuma East Wetlands has been the Depoc-4 well. This Bureau of Reclamation well pumps groundwater from the Yuma Valley to support agricultural production and meet international treaty requirements with Mexico for Colorado River salinity levels.
This well originally provided flow into the East Wetlands six to nine months a year with up to three acre-feet of water a day, but it continues to run less frequently or not at all when salinity levels run too high.
“These water sources are critical to maintaining the marsh and riparian habitats of the aforementioned endangered wildlife that currently calls the Yuma East Wetlands home. Without the requisite supply of water, these beautiful creatures will likely disappear from the Yuma East Wetlands again, not to mention putting the long-term survival of this decade’s old, multi-million dollar community investment at risk,” Perry and Phillips wrote.
MEETING THE CHALLENGE
It will take active collaboration among the Yuma East Wetlands partners and stakeholders to accomplish the goal of ensuring adequate fresh water sources for the site, according to Perry and Phillips.
For example, the Bureau of Reclamation has been a “valuable partner and supporter to the mission of the YCNHA and Yuma East Wetlands since its inception.”
They pointed out that one option that may be considered is conducting pulse flows of water down the river through Yuma to replace the non-storable flows the community counted on for decades.
Bringing in other potential project partners like the numerous Yuma irrigation districts to be active participants would also help in brainstorming solutions.
Another option is to extend the pump and canal system already developed in the Yuma East Wetlands.
SPECIES AT STAKE
“What is at stake if we fail to act in an intentional manner? Multiple threatened and endangered species that have reappeared in the Yuma East Wetlands because of restoration efforts may disappear from this project again,” Perry and Phillips said.
The Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Program has provided critical maintenance funding for the Yuma East Wetlands to support those species.
“Lack of sufficient water not only has a negative impact on the wildlife, and native vegetation, but also jeopardizes the availability of inexpensive family recreational activity along the river,” they said.
“The latter is especially important as we try to come out of sequestration stemming from the pandemic, and outdoor activities should be at a premium.”
HOW TO HELP
Community members can help in several ways. Perry and Phillips suggest they take the following steps:
Contribute to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area to help raise $50,000 to build a needed canal/pump infrastructure to provide critical water flow in the Yuma East Wetlands.
Voice support to local, state and federal agencies to assist the East Wetlands with its ongoing challenges.
Volunteer time helping staff with the management and construction of the East Wetlands.
Visit Yuma East Wetlands parks and see the “incredible” transformation.
For more information, go to www.yumaheritage.com or call 928-373-5198.