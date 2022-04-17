WELLTON – Antelope Union High School has been doing the most to make Easter a happy holiday for children this year. Each year, students in the Key Club prepare and host an egg hunt on their campus for Dateland Elementary School, Mohawk Valley School and Wellton Elementary School.
Students in preschool through third grade from these schools had a great time hunting in Antelope Union’s grassy patches, but French teacher Lisa Vouaux-Marlatt wanted the school to do more this year. And that’s when she got the idea to help out the Crossroads Mission.
“I’m not kidding,” she said. “It was at 10:30 at night and I was just thinking about what could the high school do to give back. All of a sudden i thought of Crossroads Mission–which I’ve helped out before when I used to teach at Mohawk Valley. I said, ‘You know what? We could stuff eggs.’”
Vouaux-Marlatt was inspired by English teacher Jeff Peters’ work in coordinating with students to put on the annual egg hunt. She noted that Peters has been teaching for 48 years and has spent 40 of those years in East County. Seeing how well the egg hunt went, she wanted to do more before the three-day weekend and after the grand idea, her thoughts turned to Jodi Russell’s students in her home economics and art classes.
After checking that they had little to do on Thursday before their day off on Friday, the plan was set. When she called up Crossroads, she learned that no one had volunteered to help yet, but she knew Antelope Union’s students would rise to the occasion.
Some students who originally helped with eggs in Key Club with Peters also lent a hand alongside Vouaux-Marlatt’s French students and Russell’s home ec and art students. Vouaux-Marlatt originally estimated they’d have 100 eggs in her call to Crossroads, but they ended up with a number closer to about 400. Russell’s students baked plenty of goodies too.
“They have overdone it!” Vouaux-Marlatt exclaimed excitedly. “They have made cake pops, cupcakes, lots of cookies and they ran out of icing, so Mrs. Russell had to get online and do it from scratch.”
And even when they were done, students would ask to come back and keep helping. Vouaux-Marlatt felt that the students learned a lot from the opportunity as some of them hadn’t even known that there was an emergency shelter in the county that people could turn to. She was also pleased to see a high level of involvement from students across the board.
“I can tell you when I went into the classroom, it was boys, too, doing the dishes and cleaning up,” she said. “Everybody was participating and I was really surprised about that and they seem to be really happy that they’re donating the time to do this.”
On Saturday morning, Vouaux-Marlatt delivered the eggs and baked goods to the Crossroads Mission where they held a special Easter party for families an hour later. Prior to the celebration, Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester shared in an interview that the support goes a long way.
“This was a nice surprise and will be a surprise for the children for Easter,” Rochester said. “Our Easter party is a private party for the families and it’s a special treat … We try and make it the most pleasant place we can while (families) are here. We don’t want them to say, ‘Oh when I was four years old, I stayed at this horrible place.’ We try to make them as comfortable as possible with activities.”
Rochester added that one of the Mission’s clubs will have also taken all the children to Skechers for new shoes as one of many surprises the Mission has for children all year round. She also noted that quilters from RV parks make quilts for kids to take home and that when it’s time to go back to school, Crossroads also ensures they have nice socks, shoes and bags.
And when anticipating the party that was held Saturday, she had a message for everyone involved–Antelope Union included, “We thank the community for the wonderful Easter party they’re going to have.”
