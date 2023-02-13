Her mother, Marie Ferraris, was born in 1901 France; her father, Gelindo Bertoldi, in 1898 Austria and once together, they were living in Italy. But by the time Lidia Senecal was born in 1941, the family had moved to Canada. Senecal’s called Canada her home base ever since but she’s found a second home in Yuma and she shares her love for her neighbors through cooking.

Food is more than just nourishment or a full stomach to Senecal: Her family recipes are over 100 years old and represent the family’s collective heritage and places lived. Keeping them alive, she often prepares large meals for loved ones and not a day goes by without some form of cooking.

