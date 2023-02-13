Her mother, Marie Ferraris, was born in 1901 France; her father, Gelindo Bertoldi, in 1898 Austria and once together, they were living in Italy. But by the time Lidia Senecal was born in 1941, the family had moved to Canada. Senecal’s called Canada her home base ever since but she’s found a second home in Yuma and she shares her love for her neighbors through cooking.
Food is more than just nourishment or a full stomach to Senecal: Her family recipes are over 100 years old and represent the family’s collective heritage and places lived. Keeping them alive, she often prepares large meals for loved ones and not a day goes by without some form of cooking.
Since her family loves the food so much, Senecal undertook the task of handpicking recipes that would be difficult to find anywhere else along with some favorites to create her very own recipe book to continue passing down.
The effort took some time since her parents and grandparents and so on hadn’t been ones to use precise measurements. This meant she had to experiment for about a year and a half to get all the measurements just right.
“As I was doing them, I was copying things like ‘Okay, I did this,’” Senecal said. “Some of them I missed so I had to erase it and start over again. I didn’t tell (my children) that I was doing this and at one point, I had so many of my recipes … So I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to create something – a book – of my recipes.’ My daughters said, ‘Oh, that would be amazing, Mom! That would be great! Don’t forget to put this in.’ Well, if I would have listened to all of them, I would have had 100 pages! So I said I’ll just put things that you can’t find on the internet.’”
The result is a book with all kinds of dishes such as canederli in broth, chicken with curry and honey, braised ribs with cabbage, spinach soup and even a medicinal turmeric paste. Veal, polenta, gravy, calf tongue and more are all ingredients familiar to Senecal’s dishes. And cooking, in general, has been familiar to her since childhood.
“My dad used to cook on Sundays,” she said. “My mom used to do all the vegetables and stews and pasta, but my dad did the roasts and the potatoes and the French fries. Oh, he was a great cook too and I’d sit on the counter and I’d watch. That’s how I learned how to cook. And then the two of them, both my mom and dad, used to cook together so I’d watch them.
“I think you’re born to love cooking. It’s just like an artist. It’s an art of some kind, right? And for me, I’m not a person who ever said, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ but I cook for them and in there, I do tell them in my cooking: ‘This is the love I have for all of you.’”
Senecal described that she now likes to share food with her neighbors in Canada and Yuma and when family visits, she enjoys setting a really elegant dining room table with good dishes and cutlery now that she’s able to do so. Her children Tina, Jim and Isabella are all grown up with children of their own and all of them connect over Senecal’s food – among other things, of course.
While some family lives in Canada still, one of Senecal’s children currently lives in California and that’s how she coincidentally ended up living in Yuma during the winters.
“We were coming from California because my daughter lived in California,” she said. “So we were on highway 5 and then it turns into 8 and it was around two o’clock in the afternoon and [my husband] says, ‘From 8, you can see Cocopah.’ I say, ‘Let’s go there, looks pretty cool!’ Well, we get it wrong. We have to come up through number one street, right? And it’s pretty dingy all the way. It’s changed a lot now but in those days, it’s 20 years ago. We stayed there for a week and loved it.
“And the next year, we also came back and stayed for a couple of days and then a month and then my husband got sick so we sold the motorhome and we rented and we loved it. It’s like another family. The people around me are really wonderful people, you know? They’re family. So they cook, I cook, they come over, I give them food. [I’ll ask] ‘Do you want this?’ or they call me: ‘Do you have any of this?’ and I go ‘Of course!’
“I love it here and I like Yuma. I probably like it more because it’s Latin. I like all Latin foods. I don’t shop at normal places. I really go to the carniceria there because they have food there that I love to cook so that’s what I do.”
At the end of her cookbook, Lidia Senecal quoted a phrase that really moved her during the brunt of COVID: “No matter how bad you think you have it, there is someone out there praying for the life that you are living right now!”
And that’s stayed with her since, reminding her that despite all the unknowns, she’s fortunate to have caring family and friends, a roof over her head, time and of course, food on her table to share.
From her kitchen to yours, Lidia Senecal wanted to share two recipes for Yuma Sun readers to try. The following are the recipes as written in the book:
I taught Jim, Tina and Isabella how to make this soup when they were quite young. If ever they were sick, it is an easy soup they could do to make them better and stronger to fight the germs.
3 tablespoons Semolina (optional)
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan
1 tablespoon Italian Parsley, finely chopped
Pinch of nutmeg (optional)
Measure out 1 of the 6 cups of chicken stock and refrigerate so that it is cold. In a large stock pot, bring the remaining 5 cups of chicken stock to a boil. In a large bowl, combine the cold broth, eggs, semolina, cheese, parsley and nutmeg and whisk until well blended.
Whisk the mixture into the boiling stock and reduce heat to low. Continue to whisk for 1-2 minutes then COVER and let stand 2 minutes.
TASTE: Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and divide evenly among 6 warmed soup bowls.
Serve immediately, topped with more grated cheese if desired (I will put more Parmesan but it is up to your liking).
Poulet au Cari et au Miel / Chicken with Curry and Honey
4 chicken breasts or 6-8 chicken thighs
Place the first five ingredients in a small sauce pan and heat on low until mixture is completely mixed.
Place aluminum foil on a dish that goes in the oven. Place each chicken piece on the foil and cover with the sauce.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes NOT COVERED.