Share the road.
It’s not a complicated concept. Yet in Yuma County every year, there are dangerous accidents because someone failed to do just that.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Share the road.
It’s not a complicated concept. Yet in Yuma County every year, there are dangerous accidents because someone failed to do just that.
And readers, every time it happens, whether someone is injured or someone is killed, it’s heartbreaking, because ultimately, it means someone failed on the “Share the Road” mission.
On Jan. 20, friends and family members gathered on 32nd Street to place a memorial in memory of Alan Rodriguez.
Alan was just 18 years old when he was hit by a motorist and killed while crossing 32nd Street on his BMX bike.
The motorist fled the scene of the May 5, 2021, collision, and still has not been found.
Today, his family and the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition are raising awareness of the importance of sharing the road in the hopes of preventing another tragedy.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that motorists, bicyclists and motorcyclists all have the same rights on the road.
But the statistics are troubling when it comes to bicyclist safety in the U.S. According to NHTSA, there were 938 bicyclists killed in collisions with vehicles in 2020, up from 846 bicyclists killed in 2019; and 718 bicyclist deaths in 2008.
Bicyclists have unique safety challenges, because they are smaller and less visible – and that means drivers need to be extra alert for cyclists.
The NHTSA notes the rules of the road apply to everyone, whether cycling, motorcycling or driving a four-wheeled vehicle.
According to the NHTSA, failing to yield the right of way is the highest factor in fatal bike crashes, followed by bicyclists not being visible.
The agency recommends that cyclists drive defensively, staying focused and alert to the road and all traffic around you.
At the same time, motorized vehicle drivers need to give cyclists room, and be alert for them.
Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roadways safe. Please do your part, be aware and be safe.
Abundant sunshine. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 67F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.