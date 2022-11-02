The Education Foundation of Yuma County continually seeks to “support and recognize the profession of teaching and raise public awareness of the importance and value of education.” Since last year, efforts to do so have been amplified by the organization’s first fundraising dinner.

This year establishes the dinner as an annual tradition. Attendees can support the organization and enjoy a dinner with friends and colleagues on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

