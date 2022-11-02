The Education Foundation of Yuma County continually seeks to “support and recognize the profession of teaching and raise public awareness of the importance and value of education.” Since last year, efforts to do so have been amplified by the organization’s first fundraising dinner.
This year establishes the dinner as an annual tradition. Attendees can support the organization and enjoy a dinner with friends and colleagues on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
The event will take place at board member Shelley Mellon’s home. Individual tickets to attend the dinner can be purchased for $100 until the 125-count limit is reached.
The dinner specifically raises funds to support teachers and Yuma’s Teacher of the Year awards dinner. It’s also an opportunity for community members to make an annual pledge to the Education Foundation of Yuma County’s Endowment Fund. Besides tickets, sponsorship opportunities are available.
