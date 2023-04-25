It’s a big day for education in Yuma County. The 36th annual Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet tonight will recognize the official 2023 Teacher of the Year alongside honorees in five other categories. Each year, the event is coordinated by and put on by volunteers from the Education Foundation of Yuma County. After an extensive selection process, the banquet is held at the Yuma Civic Center where award winners are announced and hall of fame inductees are recognized.
This year, the Education Foundation of Yuma County is inducting seven members to its Hall of Fame and presenting them with awards. The inductees this year include Walt Johnson, Maureen Irr, the Russell L. and Janet F. Jones Family Trust, Elizabeth Moody, Lynne Pancrazi and Juli Jessen.
In anticipation of the banquet, the Yuma Sun is sharing a little bit about each of the inductees and the awards they’re receiving tonight.
Walt Johnson, Professional Educator Award
The Professional Educator Award recognizes the historical significance of an individual’s contribution to teaching. Walt Johnson’s educational career spanned over 40 years and his commitment was lifelong, earning him this year’s award.
Johnson’s teaching story began in 1970 when he became a physical education teacher at Gila Vista Junior High School. The next 44 years involved school coaching and building an active wrestling program – not just at Gila Vista but Yuma High School, too. He was active in music, sports and special education and through all of it, he remained dedicated to the youth he taught and coached.
Upon retiring, Johnson returned to Gila Vista to fill the position of special education teacher, viewing it as very necessary position to fill. Until his passing in 2016, Johnson remained active and supportive of education in Yuma and his impact on the students and staff at Gila Vista is said to be immeasurable while “many of the students he taught continue his legacy in education today.”
Maureen Irr, Professional Educator Award
Irr is also receiving this award for her decades-long career teaching and her various involvements in county and state leadership positions.
According to her biography, Maureen Irr moved to Yuma in 1958 from New York with her husband, Frank, shortly after receiving her associate degree in general studies from Nazareth College of Rochester. Soon after, the couple welcomed their first child and Maureen began substituting for both Yuma School District One and Crane School District. In this period, she found a love for elementary education and began work earning a master’s in education from Northern Arizona University.
After receiving her degree, it didn’t take long for her to become a reading teacher for District One’s Migrant Program at Roosevelt Elementary in 1980. She quickly became the program’s director and also became part of the Title I program, which provides students with additional reading assistance, and the English as a Second Language (ESL) program.
Irr retired from District One in 2000 but her work continued in other ways. She became a grant writer for the Somerton School District, she served on the District One governing board for 16 years, and was part of the Yuma County School Board and Arizona School Board Association, too.
Russell L. and Janet F. Jones Family Trust, Outstanding Organization Contributing to Yuma County
The Outstanding Oraganization Award recognizes an organization that has made quality contributions to the educational environment in Yuma County. This year, the trust was selected for the Jones’ various efforts in supporting education and Yuma County at large.
Russ and Janet have spent nearly 50 years serving Yuma. Together, they helped establish the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, which has distributed over $17 millionin grants and scholarships to this date. They’ve also helped form the U.S. – Mexico Border Philanthropy partnership, a binational membership organization with a mission to support a network of prosperity-building organizations through leadership, collaboration and philanthropy.
Janet’s influence has led to the formation of the Yuma Orchestra Association (YOA), which encompasses both music education and outreach through performance. Janet also instructs Strings for All Ages at AWC. Because of her work with YOA and AWC, Yuma is able to attend musical performances year-round.
Russ has served Yuma through leadership. He’s assisted in six different education bond campaigns and three referendums – which have helped keep Yuma’s schools up-to-date and even bring a new school campus to Somerton. Russ has also been a member and officer at all levels of educational leadership boards at the county and state levels, including: District One, Gadsden School District, AWC, the University of Arizona, the NAU Foundation and the Yuma County Library Association.
Elizabeth Moody, Founders Award
The Founders Award is the foundation’s newest award, which honors a non-educator who was not educated in the Yuma County school system but has made a significant impact on Yuma’s education. Elizabeth Moody’s rich life after teaching and her involvement in Yuma’s farming, 4-H and gardening communities has earned her the award.
“Elizabeth’s life is like a bouquet of roses with each rose representing a chapter in her
life,” her biography states. Her life is summed up by a red rose for her 60-year marriage, five pink roses for her children and a yellow rose for her various careers.
After graduating from the University of Arizona and marrying, Elizabeth and Bob Moody moved to Yuma in 1944. Their lives during the ‘50s to ‘70s revolved around their five children: John, Ruth Ann, Jim, Charles and Bill. Today, their family numbers 35, including 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way.
Throughout her journey, Elizabeth has filled many different roles in the county. For 15 years, she taught 8th grade science at 4th Avenue Junior High. She’s also been a leader in the Yuma Garden Club and the board of the Federal Garden Council of Yuma, and she’s been part of many philanthropic endeavors, too.
“As we look back at all she has achieved, we see her strong dedication to family, friends and the Yuma community,” wrote Helen Coffeen in her nomination for Moody. “Today at 104 years old, she has proven to all of us that after being a teacher you can live a long life.”
Lynne Pancrazi, Frances Woodard Award
The Frances Woodard Award honors an individual educated in the Yuma County school system who has made a significant impact on the citizens of Yuma County. Pancrazi is receiving the award for her long history of teaching and public service.
Pancrazi’s education in Yuma goes as far back as grade school. She was a Palmcroft Panther and a Woodard Roadrunner, then a Kofa King and finally, an AWC Matador. After earning her bachelor’s in physical education from Point Loma Nazarene College in San Diego, Calif., Pancrazi returned to Yuma to teach and coach in District One for the next 28 years. Along the way, she also earned a master’s degree from NAU.
After retiring, Lynne Pancrazi wasn’t done serving so she turned to public service. She was elected in 2006 to represent Yuma District 24 in the Arizona House of Representatives and then was elected in 2012 to represent District 4 in the Arizona Senate. She spent a decade in legislature, focusing on policies to benefit Yuma. Now, Pancrazi represents District 5 on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, where she is said to listen to constituents and seek solutions to improve the county.
Juli Jessen, Estelle Dingess Award
The Estelle Dingess award is meant to honor an individual educated in the Yuma County school system and who has made a significant impact outside of Yuma County. Jessen was a student in the Crane District and graduated from Yuma High School. Her work in agriculture has been global.
Per her biography, Jessen was a student of Rancho Viejo Elementary and Yuma High School first. She also earned degrees in chemical engineering and business from Stanford University. Her first job was with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, followed by Gown Group, the global family-owned agricultural solutions business headquartered in Yuma. She’s filled many roles there, including formulation plant chemist, labeling specialist, field representative and COO.
Today, Jessen is Gowan’s CEO and she’s been credited for taking the group’s agricultural impact global. Not only has she served on national and regional industry boards to advocate for sound science policy regarding agriculture but she’s also helped guide Gowan as it’s grown into a business with over 27 entities in 15 countries selling “critical crop protection solutions to growers across the world.”
The company has also invested in science education and is responsible for a partnership with the Crane School District that’s led to the Gowan Achievement Program (GAP) and the sounding of Gowan Science Academy.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.