It’s a big day for education in Yuma County. The 36th annual Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet tonight will recognize the official 2023 Teacher of the Year alongside honorees in five other categories. Each year, the event is coordinated by and put on by volunteers from the Education Foundation of Yuma County. After an extensive selection process, the banquet is held at the Yuma Civic Center where award winners are announced and hall of fame inductees are recognized.

This year, the Education Foundation of Yuma County is inducting seven members to its Hall of Fame and presenting them with awards. The inductees this year include Walt Johnson, Maureen Irr, the Russell L. and Janet F. Jones Family Trust, Elizabeth Moody, Lynne Pancrazi and Juli Jessen.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you