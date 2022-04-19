Tonight, the Education Foundation of Yuma County will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame during the 35th annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.
To be inducted, members must be nominated and selected as a recipient for one of seven possible awards from the foundation. All of the awards honor individuals connected to education and while the criteria for each vary, they recognize those who’ve made a special contribution in Yuma County. This year, the inductees include Carolyn Marquez, the 4th Ave Gym Athletic Foundation, Bob Frazier, Irene Montoya and James T. Hollin. Here’s a look at each of the recipients:
Carolyn Marquez, Special Achievement Award
The Special Achievement Award honors a non-certified employee of Yuma County schools who stands out among colleagues and has a long-term commitment to education. Marquez was nominated for a career in Yuma education that spans some 30 years.
Marquez’s journey began after she graduated from Yuma High School. She worked as a customer service representative at A.T. Pancrazi Insurance for 18 years until she decided to take a different direction by moving to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s office. There she serviced school districts and eventually become a school office administrator and then chief deputy school superintendent. Her roles touched upon ensuring balance in school districts’ cash appropriations, working with county elections, calculating property tax rates for districts, coordinating the annual county spelling bee and working with the Yuma County School Superintendent among other roles.
“In all ways, she served as a mentor and role model to the many great staff that worked under her supervision in the Superintendent’s office,” wrote former Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree. “(Of the duties enumerated,) those duties only have meaning if the person performing them does so out of a true spirit of genuine service, combined with gracefulness, maturity and accurate execution.”
4th Ave Gym Athletic Foundation, Outstanding Organization
The Outstanding Organization Award recognizes an organization that has made quality contributions to the educational environment in Yuma County. This year, the 4th Ave Gym Athletic Foundation was selected for the assistance it has provided to the athletic programs at Yuma Union High School District and Antelope Union High School District.
In five years of existence, the foundation has been able to raise about $173,000 in order to make purchases for the districts’ athletic programs. These purchases range from uniforms and exercise equipment to any resources that may be needed. Founder Justin Haile also works with the programs to ensure that they receive the maximal benefit from the funds used.
In addition to the foundation’s contributions, Haile contributes portions of the 4th Ave Gym’s profits to schools. Per the nomination letter, 100% of funds raised each year are given to local high schools. The fund starts over again at zero each season.
Robert “Bob” Frazier, Professional Educator Award
The Professional Educator Award recognizes the historical significance of an individual’s contribution to teaching. For Frazier, his contributions extend past his 20-year career.
Frazier came to Yuma County in 1970 to serve as principal at Wellton and soon became a principal and superintendent in the Gadsden Elementary School District. After retiring nearly 20 years later, Frazier remained committed to helping youth in the region: over the years he has donated a total of $100,000 to San Luis High School and continues to visit the school to determine what programs have the greatest need for donations.
Why continue giving? “Education has never had enough money to do what needs to be done, but more importantly, these kids have made a definite impression on me over the years and I want to continue to help them,” Frazier said in a statement provided by SLHS Co-Principal Lucky Arvizo.
Irene Montoya, Frances Woodard Award
The Frances Woodard Award honors an individual educated in the Yuma County school system who has made a significant impact on the citizens of Yuma County. As an individual with plenty of roles in Yuma education, Montoya’s reach has been widespread.
Montoya is an alumna of Arizona Western College, but her experience with education didn’t end there. She served the public at Yuma School District One for 30 years as a teacher, vice principal, principal and migrant program coordinator. She’s also taught at AWC and Northern Arizona University and has served on plenty of boards, selection committees and volunteer organizations. Notably, she spent six years on District One’s governing board, helping make critical decisions through the Red for Ed movement, a transition of superintendents and COVID-19.
“My mother’s impact on education, students and the Yuma school system far exceeds my meager attempt at describing it,” wrote APS Public Affairs Manager Regina Twomey. “Superintendent Jamie Sheldahl summarized her contributions best: ‘From the time she student taught at McGraw Elementary School in 1975 until her last District [One] Governing Board meeting in December of 2020, Irene Montoya served as a champion for children and an ambassador for public education in Yuma. She was insightful, caring and courageous; a true District [One] treasure.’”
James T. Hollin, Estelle Dingess Award
The Estelle Dingess award is meant to honor an individual educated in the Yuma County school system who has made a significant impact outside of Yuma County. Hollin was a student in Yuma School District One and graduated from Yuma High School in 1962. Since then, his education has taken him plenty of places.
Hollin earned degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Arizona, Music and Jazz Performance from Georgia State University and a J.D. from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law. Hollin’s career is also distinguished: he’s served as a U.S. Air Force pilot and retired from active duty as a captain, worked as a developmental engineer for AiResearch Manufacturing, flown as a pilot and internationally qualified Captain for Delta Air Lines and has been a practicing attorney in the state of Georgia since 1979.
“From education to engineering to music to being a pilot in the U.S. Air Force to being a pilot for Delta Air Lines and to becoming an attorney at law, James T Hollin has excelled in all areas,” wrote Martin Raebel. “He has truly represented the educational community and the City of Yuma exceptionally in all areas of his educational and professional endeavors.”
