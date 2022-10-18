Nonprofit and nonpartisan organization Education Forward Arizona has engaged with Arizona voters and by their findings, they’ve found one thing to be clear: voters prioritize education over politics.
Committed to improving education in the state, Education Forward Arizona focuses on advocacy and the pursuit of innovation through programs and services. One key component of advocating for solutions in Arizona education is to understand the issues that matter most to Arizonans, so the organization recently conducted a statewide survey of 500 likely voters to learn their priorities.
In coordination with the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), the survey complements and is intended to delve deeper on the Arizona Voters’ Agenda, which is built on recent survey research from CFA.
“Really what started this work is the recognition that the 2022 statewide election is consequential for Arizona’s future and that we have an opportunity to really center the voices of Arizonans … in terms of elevating what are the issues that Arizona voters care most about and what do they want to hear candidates addressing and in doing so we can raise awareness about what Arizonans care about and importantly, build a positive agenda for Arizona that focuses on solutions and counters this narrative of division and polarization,” said Dr. Amanda Burke, Executive Vice President of CFA.
On May 10-17, 2022, HighGround Public Affairs conducted the survey on behalf of Education Forward Arizona and balanced the sample size to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region and gender, with a margin of error of ±4.9%. As required by law, they interviewed participants telephonically by calling home phones and cell phones. Interviews were held in English and Spanish.
With a focus on addressing the gap between what Arizonans say matter most to them and the actions and rhetoric employed by elected officials and candidates, the survey shed light on voter priorities, concerns and attitudes.
In general, the survey found that Arizona voters have a sense of pessimism about the state’s overall direction, with 50.6% of Arizona voters saying it is headed in the wrong direction, the highest that figure’s been since the COVID-19 pandemic. For education specifically, 68% of Arizona voters said it’s heading in the wrong direction. Less than a third were positive that either the state or education is headed in the right direction.
“Despite this overall sense of pessimism, voters want something to be done to support education,” said Rich Nickel, President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona. “Voters continue to prioritize education and want to see their candidates discussing and taking action on the issues that matter most to improving student outcomes.”
As part of the survey, Arizona voters were asked an open-ended question about what they believe the biggest issues are facing education. The majority of the responses showed that voters are concerned that teachers are underpaid and schools are underfunded. Voters also demonstrated concerns for Arizona’s ongoing teacher shortage and a lack of qualified teachers in the state.
When voters were asked about teacher pay, specifically if the salaries K-12 teachers receive are too high, too low or just about right, 78.2% of voters said that they believe salaries are too low. 66.2% of voters also believe that school funding is too low.
What Voters Prioritize as
Top Issues During the Election Season
Listed here are the top issue statements that received “strongly support” responses from at least 50% of all political parties and age groups:
- Every school having quality teachers and principals (90.2% strongly support)
- Making sure students are proficient in math (88.2% strongly support)
- Making sure students can read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade (88.2% strongly support)
- Increasing opportunities for Career and Technical Education (84.8% strongly support)
- Providing support and resources to fix underperforming schools (69.6% strongly support)
- Helping working adults build their job skills and earn a diploma or degree (64% strongly support)
- Providing scholarships to Arizona low-income students to go to college (55.8% strongly support)
- Increasing the number of school counselors (51.4% strongly support)
“It’s clear that voters want to see candidates prioritizing and offering solutions to address our teacher shortage, to help our kids learn key subjects and ensure they have opportunities to pursue pathways that lead to education attainment and good careers,” Nickel said.
The survey also showed that a majority of likely Arizona voters do not support the following issues:
- Banning critical race theory (43.8% strongly support)
- Restricting discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation during sex education (33.6% strongly support)
- Closing failing schools (21.8% strongly support)
While the issues were voiced by some participants, they did not have strong support at a level of 50% or higher or receive support from each political party and age group at 50% or above.
What Education Issues are Important for Candidates to Talk About in This
Year’s Election
Voters were also asked what the most important education issues are for candidates to be discussing. With more than a dozen options presented, Arizona voters prioritized: ensuring every classroom has a qualified teacher, raising teacher pay, increasing school funding and fostering more opportunities for Career and Technical Education for Arizona students.
What Else Voters Value
Several value statements were also tested with voters as part of the survey. The statements receiving more than a 50% “strongly agree” sentiment and at least 50% support from all political parties and age groups include:
- Even though Arizona has a teacher shortage, it is still important that we maintain standards for high-quality teachers (89.2% strongly agree)
- Improving the quality of our education system will improve our economy and quality of life for all Arizonans (77.2% strongly agree)
- The quality of a teacher is the most important factor to increase student achievement (57.8% strongly agree)
- Schools should be provided additional funding and resources to support their low-income students such as tutoring, counseling, transportation, extra meal services, dental and health screenings (55% strongly agree)
- Arizona should provide scholarships to low-income students who would otherwise not be able to afford to go to college (50% strongly agree)
“It is heartening to see the value the Arizona voters give to our teachers and their commitment to ensuring that we have high-quality teachers in our classrooms,” Nickel said. “It is also encouraging to see that voters prioritize actions that would close achievement gaps, including providing additional funding and resources to schools to support their low-income students and scholarships for low-income students to go to college.”
Voters Value Education Attainment
The statements receiving a 50% “strongly agree” sentiment and at least 50% support from all political parties and age groups include:
- Every student in Arizona should have the opportunity to pursue education or training after high school (67.8% strongly agree)
- Access to college, a university or advanced training after high school sets a student up for future success in their life or career (64.8% strongly agree)
- Increasing the number of Arizonans with a degree or credential–such as a nursing degree, or realtor’s license–will lead to a stronger economy and quality of life for Arizonans (55% strongly agree)
Voters’ Advice for the Legislative Session
When it comes to this year’s legislative session, voters were asked two key questions:
- How would you spend the state’s funding surplus?
- Voters were asked if they would invest in education, prefer a tax cut or use it for a different purpose. 54.4% of Arizona voters would invest more funds into education, 17.6% would offer a tax cut, 13.2% would use it for a different purpose and 11.2% would do use it for multiple purposes.
- If you had $1 billion to support education, how would you spend it?
- Voters said their top funding priority would be supporting Arizona’s teachers by raising teacher pay (22.8%) and ensuring every classroom has a quality teacher (13.6%).
In his overview of the data, Senior Vice President of Highground Public Affairs Paul Bentz made two important observations of the survey participants: only a quarter of them actually have kids at home and the majority of them are conservative.
“I think the most important thing to note–as I mentioned at the outset of this–is only about 25% of the respondents in this survey actually have kids at home, so this is 75% or so making a decision based on their perception of what needs to be done in education for the long-term quality of life of the state and for what they’re perceiving here,” Bentz concluded. “And this is a conservative electorate. You can see it’s about 10 points shifted if you expect an average audience to be evenly divided into about thirds. You can see it shifts because that’s sort of the general conservative nature of our electorate.
“So this is a conservative audience and even in a conservative audience in a midterm election, voters want to spend more money in education and want to fund teachers more and they believe that our schools are underfunded.”
The survey work was supported in part by the Helios Education Foundation, Pharos Foundation, Rodel Foundation of Arizona, Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation and Southern Arizona Leadership Council. To dig deeper into the data, individuals can access Education Forward Arizona’s findings at https://educationforwardarizona.org/champion/priorities/. The Center for the Future of Arizona’s findings for its Arizona Voters’ Agenda can also be accessed at https://www.arizonafuture.org/the-arizona-we-want/arizona-voters-agenda/.
