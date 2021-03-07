Education remains a high priority for voters in rural Arizona, comprising the trio of “top issues” facing the state alongside immigration and healthcare.
According to a survey conducted by HighGround, Inc. on behalf of Expect More Arizona, roughly 600 voters in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties ranked education as a No. 1 priority (25%), trailed by immigration and border issues (22%) and healthcare (15%) – mirroring the statewide consensus on education (28%) and healthcare (18%). Outside of rural counties, 16% of Arizona voters also identified jobs and economic concerns as a top issue.
“Despite concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, voters continue to focus on education,” said Erin Hart, senior vice president and chief impact officer for Expect More Arizona. “It’s clear they understand the immense importance that schools play in our communities, as they prepare youth for life beyond school.”
When asked to identify the most pressing education-specific issues in Arizona, rural voters expressed concerns with remote learning amid COVID-19 and returning to classroom-based learning (19%) as well as a general lack of funding for schools (17%) and teacher pay and support (14%).
Additionally, three in four rural voters said they believed teacher salaries are two low; three in five believed K-12 funding was also too low and, despite the November passage of Proposition 208, less than a third of those surveyed felt confident the added dollars would be enough to address the disparities.
“Funding shortages hit rural areas differently and it’s felt acutely in schools,” Hart added. “Long bus commutes, trouble with internet connectivity and high poverty rates are all challenges to schools that require additional funding to address effectively.”
Expect More Arizona has conducted these surveys for about eight years now, garnering these types of responses for the last six.
According to Erin Eccleston, vice president of community engagement for Expect More Arizona, a “strong, healthy education system” is essential both for students’ success in college, career and life in general and communities’ ability to thrive. While initiatives like Prop 208 may be a positive step toward the key investments needed to see “true progress” in these areas, they’re hardly the panacea.
“We have done some important things to make progress in education; we have seen some policies implemented that are intended to help drive progress for student outcomes and support teachers and early education all the way through postsecondary,” said Eccleston. “However, it’s not enough. There are attempts to drive progress, it’s just that it’s falling short of the resources and support that schools need to accelerate progress and change. These survey results show policy makers and education advocates that we need to find long-term funding solutions, not just for the K-12 system across our state but also for early education and higher education.”
Through the Arizona Education Progress Meter, Expect More Arizona has identified specific areas in which the state is still short of achieving its goals – such as access to quality early learning, proficient test scores in third-grade reading and eighth-grade math, and increased high school graduation rates and postsecondary enrollment – that require specific investment to evoke essential change.
“We would need to see very specific investments in order to see that progress that we need to see,” said Eccleston. “We can’t keep relying on incremental investments if we’re expecting to see full-scale improvement and see students reach their maximum potential.”
Progress meter data is accessible online at www.expectmorearizona.org/progress.
As rural communities often experience these educational challenges on a different scale than urban areas often do, the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn even more attention to them, according to Eccleston.
“Yuma County in particular was hit very hard by the pandemic,” Eccleston said. “I’m not surprised to see that its voters, overwhelmingly, are thinking about education and have concerns about the impact of the pandemic on student success and virtual learning. And I’m not surprised to see teacher pay and support being a top concern. The pandemic has laid bare some of the systemic inequities that exist, and they’re longstanding; they’re not new.”
Infrastructure issues are one example. While Eccleston noted they exist across the state, they’re particularly pervasive in Yuma County.
“There are parts of East County and South County that are disconnected and do not have the infrastructure to access a quality, stable internet connection,” she said. “So when schools go to virtual learning, it’s challenging; school districts are doing everything they can to provide families with technology like laptops and hotspots, but if there’s no broadband to connect to, a hotspot isn’t going to do a lot of good.”
Retaining “top talent” in the classroom and thus affording every student access to quality teachers is another challenge that continues to confront Yuma County.
“Our rural communities suffer significantly from a teacher shortage,” Eccleston said. “It’s harder to recruit and retain educators in our rural communities; you’re competing with other states around the country, and a lot of them are paying much more than Arizona schools. Yuma County has an added barrier: it borders California. If California pays up to $20,000 more a year for a starting teacher salary, that person could still live in Yuma and go teach in California.”
Lest Yuma County residents begin to lose hope, there are a variety of ways to address these issues where they are and contribute to the collective success of students in the community.
Through virtual or on-site opportunities where available, Eccleston suggests volunteerism in local schools; it’s a “great way” to participate and engage, whether or not an individual is a current stakeholder in their respective school district.
“One of the things that we see in some of our communities is a lack of wrap-around services – a lack of mentors, access to professionals with different career paths,” Eccleston said. “Get involved by volunteering and identifying ways to help support students in the local community, whether it be to provide an internship program if you have the ability to do that or mentor students and help them see the variety of available career paths that exist.”
Eccleston also recommends attending school districts’ governing board meetings, as they’re an optimal opportunity for individuals to become aware of the goings on in local education, to weigh in, share support and help identify areas in need of improvement.
Lastly, exercising their right to vote is another product thing individuals, especially those residing in rural communities, can do to accelerate progress in education.
“We have seen record numbers of voters coming out, especially recently, but we’re still only scratching the surface of our eligible electorate,” Eccleston said. “There are so many people out there who are eligible to vote and are just sitting out of the process. These systems are designed to support us and our communities, our quality of life and our state, and we need to be contributing members of them so that we can make them as inclusive as possible and see the outcomes that we’re looking to see.”
For more information on Expect More Arizona and ways to take action, visit www.expectmorearizona.org.