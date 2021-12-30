‘Today’s world needs more innovators and creators!” says Elizabeth Colton, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher at Crane Middle School.
One way she goes about fostering creativity in her students is through 3D printing. Having run out of filament for the printers put a stop to their work, but thanks to a mini grant of $490.85 from the Educational Foundation of Yuma County, Colton’s students have plenty of printing in their future once again.
The foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting teachers, gave away a little over $4,500 in mini grants this fall to a total of 11 Yuma County educators. To earn a grant, applicants had to submit a proposal for a project that met school and grade level state standards and did not consist of a field trip.
Colton shared in an interview with the Sun that her project requested funding to purchase filament for the nine printers in her classroom, explaining that 3D printing enables creativity, communication, collaboration, critical thinking and design thinking.
“Our students love engineering, designing, tinkering, creating using software and then being able to see their final project printed,” she said. “With the filament, we will be able to engage our students and provide a platform for students to grow developing 21st-century STEM skills for the ever-changing future.”
Indeed an invention of the 21st century, Colton stated that 3D printers are one of the most popular and effective ways to drive classroom excitement. Schools around the world have been implementing cutting-edge technology and makerspaces that enable students to make designs and problem-solve. And incorporating them has become easier as she explains that more and more 3D printing lesson plans are being published on Thingiverse Education, a website that provides free lessons on 3D printing.
Colton shared that acquiring approval and funding for these projects can be difficult, especially with limited education budgets.
But Colton stands firmly behind the need to teach 3D printing. She explains that the opportunities for designing and collaborating are endless with the printers.
“Far from being a plug-and-play technology, 3D printing requires that students design the object they want to print,” she said. “The options available as far as what you can design are nearly limitless, and the ability to see tangible evidence of what they created is beyond inspiring to most students.”
Another bonus? 3D printing taps not only into art, but math and science too.
“Learning about the different filaments required, understanding how the digital designs will translate into physical objects and problem-solving when things go wrong all require critical thinking skills,” Colton said. “Teachers can guide students through the steps of thinking critically about the project in front of them, and students are going to be more motivated to push through and learn those skills because the end result is a physical object rather than an idea or internal knowledge.”
The objects her students will be learning how to design vary. She shares that they’ll be making 3D models for core content classes using Arizona Engineering Design Practices. Thanks to the mini grant, Colton’s students have a lot of creative opportunities in their future. Among them, she mentioned creating models of buildings designed to withstand earthquake tests and replicas of historical artifacts for social studies presentations and projects. But considering the students’ involvement, the sky – or really, their creativity – is the limit.
