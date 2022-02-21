The San Luis City Council will ask the federal government for rights of way to create an alternate route that connects the east with the west of the city through County 24th Street.
The previous week, the council passed a couple of resolutions to petition the federal government for those rights, in order to pave County 24th Street between 10th and F½ avenues, which would create a second access to the eastern subdivisions of the city.
The rights of way through the Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and Land Management (BLM) will allow the City Council to pave that stretch, as it is federally owned land.
Eulogio Vera, director of Public Works, said that previously there was a dialogue with the federal agency about these efforts and they were told that formal applications were required before both offices.
He said that it is a project whose design is ready, and that it has funds allocated through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) for about $1.3 million.
The cost estimate for the project is about $2 million, for which the city council would provide the rest of the financing.
The only connection between the east and west of the city is through Cesar Chavez Boulevard, which the municipal government seeks to expand, in a project that would run until 2026, if financed.
“We must give priority to this project. Looking at the photo in general, the situation is terrible, we are trying to obtain funds for Cesar Chavez Boulevard, but we urgently need an alternate route to those subdivisions,” said Mayor Gerardo Sánchez.
Sánchez explained that this alternate road through County 24th should be completed before the expansion of César Chávez Boulevard and the San Luis I Port of Entry begins, to mitigate the additional traffic load that these works could generate.
Sánchez said that he will ask consultant Luis Ramírez to help them send letters and involve the Arizona legislative delegation and the state in obtaining rights of way soon to expedite the project.