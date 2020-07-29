El Centro Border Patrol agents rescued two men who were in distress in the desert west of Yuma.
Sunday at approximately 2:50 a.m., El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch was notified by Calexico Police Communications of a distress call made by an illegal entrant. The man said he and another person were lost and out of water near the 31 miles to Yuma sign on Interstate 8, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.
Agents responded and began to search for the pair. The information was relayed to BORSTAR as well as Calexico Station agents.
At approximately 3:20 p.m., agents located and began to follow foot signs heading south near the 31 miles to Yuma sign. At approximately 3:45 p.m., agents located the illegal entrant who made the distress call. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the second illegal entrant was located farther south of the location of the first rescue. BORSTAR agents on scene medically evaluated both men and determined that no further medical attention was needed, the press release notes.
The two men, both illegal entrants from Mexico, were transported for processing, where agents conducted criminal background investigations and further medical screenings. Both men were expelled to their country of origin immediately after they cleared the screening process.