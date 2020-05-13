Another favorite Yuma restaurant announced that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but the eatery feels confident enough in its sanitizing process that it will not be closing.
On Tuesday El Charro, 601 W. 8th St., posted on social media that the restaurant recently learned of the diagnosis and that the employee was under medical care.
The employee last worked at the restaurant over a week ago and has self-quarantined.
“Our thoughts are with our employee and their family, and we hope for a fast and full recovery,” El Charro posted.
Unlike other restaurants and food-based businesses that closed when employees tested positive for the virus, El Charro has decided to stay open. The dine-in area remains closed, but it’s offering takeout and curbside.
Noting that it’s highest priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of its team and customers, the restaurant said that it has been in contact with both Yuma County Public Health Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“Both agencies advised there was no need to close the restaurant. The thorough cleaning and disinfection procedures we follow are designed to prevent the transmission of illness, along with excellent hand washing practices, wearing masks and excluding team members from work who do not feel well,” El Charro stated.
The restaurant explained that it closed Monday for a thorough cleaning and had the entire building professionally sanitized.
“We will continue to follow the direction of local and state public health authorities, but remain open to serve our customers,” El Charro said. “We thank you for your confidence in us and we look forward to continuing to serve you.”