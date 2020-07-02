El Golfo closed to visitors for 4th of July

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Ariz. – If you were planning to spend the Fourth of July on the beach, pick a place other than El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son.
The newly installed Municipal Health Committee in San Luis Rio Colorado voted unanimously to shut the beach at El Golfo this weekend.
The closure is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 at El Golfo on a holiday normally expected to bring together tens of thousands of visitors from the Yuma area, elsewhere in Arizona and California.
The committee has the authority to impose the restriction since El Golfo, a fishing village on the northern tip of the Sea of Cortez, falls within the municipality of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Luis Manue Lugo, the city police chief, said checkpoints will be in place on both roads to El Golfo to stop and warn motorists from the States that they will not be allowed on the beach.
“Respecting individual rights and the right of free travel, but also warning about the health problems that could arise, we will be urging tourists not to go to El Golfo de Santa Clara,” he said. “They will be able to go to the entrance (of the community) but will have to return.”
He said people who plan to go farther south to Rocky Point for the holiday are likely to face the same restriction.
The restriction on access to El Golfo comes as Sonora’s health minister says he plans to ask the Mexican government to temporarily shut Mexican ports of entry along the Arizona-Sonora border as a way to help contain the coronavirus.