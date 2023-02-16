A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man Thursday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 9:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Redondo Center Drive, according to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 70-year-old man Thursday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 9:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Redondo Center Drive, according to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin.
The initial investigation revealed that the 70-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2022 GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle, was pulling out of the Home Depot parking lot onto Redondo Center Drive.
In doing so, his vehicle collided with a bronze 2013 Dodge Journey that was being driven by a 15-year-old male teenager, who was heading north on Redondo Center Drive.
The 70-year-old male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m.
The 15-year-old teenage driver and his 17-year-old female passenger were also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, but with non-life-threatening injuries.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.