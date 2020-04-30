A 67-year-old Yuma woman is now behind bars for allegedly robbing a convenience store early Wednesday morning.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 3:23 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery at the Chevron, located in the 10700 block of S. Fortuna Road.
The suspect, identified as Sharon Cooke, entered the store and allegedly demanded money from the clerk. After being given money from the cash register she then exited the store.
Pavlak said that when deputies arrived on scene, Cooke was outside of her vehicle in the parking lot, where she was taken into custody.
“She claimed that she had left, but had come back to return the money,” Pavlak said. “Whether that is true or not, we don’t know.”
Cooke also told deputies she robbed the Chevron because, “times are hard right now.”
No weapons were displayed during the robbery and Cooke was unarmed at the time of the arrest.
Cooke was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for one count of robbery.