Yuma County Voter and Election Services Office continues to process and count ballots cast in Tuesday’s general election.
As of Wednesday, the county had 9,180 ballots pending, including 8,200 early ballots that needed to be processed; 200 early ballots that were ready to be tabulated; and 780 provisional ballots that must be verified.
The county expects to release the next set of results with an updated estimate of ballots to process no later than Friday.
Officials reported a high in-person voter turnout at vote centers throughout the county.
“More than 8,600 Yumans voted in person yesterday, nearing the in-person turnout we experienced in the 2020 general election,” Elections Director Tiffany Anderson said.
In addition to the Election Day votes, thousands of ballots were also dropped off in ballot boxes and vote centers across the county.
Preliminary estimates of pending ballots have been updated with ballots returned to the Recorder’s Office by retrieval teams late on election night.
“Voter and Election Services is diligently verifying the number of ballots received and will continue to provide updates as these ballots move through the verification and counting process,” Anderson said.