Yuma voters will decide the city’s next mayor and presiding judge and three at-large seats on the City Council in the Tuesday primary election.
From this point on, early ballots should be dropped off in person, rather than sent by mail, at any of the six secure ballot drop boxes in Yuma County.
Mayor Doug Nicholls is being challenged by Councilwoman Karen Watts. Seven candidates are vying for three council seats: William Craft, a former council member; Gary Knight, a current council member; Arturo Morales, a banker; Robert Scarborough, a business owner; Carol Smith, a nurse educator; Edward Thomas, a former council member; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect.
Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive 50% plus one vote among ballots cast. In the event that seats remain unfilled, the general election on Nov. 8 will be used as a runoff election. The remaining candidates would advance to the general election at the rate of two candidates per open seat.
Those elected to office each serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1. Council candidates are not bound to specific districts; seats are held at large.
James Coil, the current presiding municipal judge, is running unopposed.
Voters should drop off early ballots at any of the six secure ballot drop boxes throughout Yuma County. These include the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; and the library branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
Early ballots can also be dropped off at any Yuma County polling station the day of the election. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks do not apply.
On Election Day, Yuma residents may cast their vote or drop off ballots at any of the eight voting centers in Yuma County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The list of eight voting centers include locations in the Foothills, Wellton, Somerton, San Luis and Yuma, two of which are mega centers.
Those who plan to vote at the polls will need to bring proper identification, which includes:
– One valid photo ID of the following: Arizona driver license, Arizona non-operating ID card, tribal card or a U.S. federal, state or local government issued ID card.
– Or two valid forms of ID without a photo of the following: utility bill, bank statement, Arizona vehicle registration, tribal census card or ID, property tax statement, Arizona car insurance card, recorder’s certificate, valid government issued ID, or any mail marked “Official Election Material.”
The following are Election Day voting locations:
- MEGA CENTER: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
- MEGA CENTER: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
- Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
- Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma
- Arizona Western College Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma
- AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
- Somerton Community Center, 805 W. Main St., Somerton
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis