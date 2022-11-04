The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking a judge to immediately bar a group that monitors ballot drop boxes and raises doubts about election results from using its name in Arizona.

Tom Collins, the commission’s executive director, said the activities of Clean Elections USA are causing not only confusion but anger by Arizona residents who believe his organization is working to impede the right of people to vote by spreading misinformation about the election process. In fact, he said, his office is getting angry calls from people wondering why a state agency would engage in activities like monitoring drop boxes, discouraging people from voting which he said is precisely the opposite message of the commission.

