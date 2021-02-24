Just in time for rental electric scooters to hit the streets of Yuma, the council updated the city code to address gaps relating to the use of electric scooters and other mobility devices.
The city also urged residents and visitors to be aware of the applicable laws prior to using these scooters.
The council on Feb. 17 unanimously adopted an ordinance with updated regulations on the operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric miniature scooters, electric skateboards, motorized play vehicles and similar devices.
Since these transportation devices present some operational issues requiring specific regulations, staff presented to council a complete replacement of Title 21, Chapter 213 of the city code.
Bird, the company that rents the scooters, initially planned to make its Yuma debut early this month but agreed to hold off until the city updated its rules on scooter use.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Bird plans to start with 50 to 100 scooters and might eventually have 150 devices in Yuma.
To begin with, the rentable electric scooters will be limited to sections of northern Yuma, including downtown (Interstate 8 to Avenue B, from the Colorado River to 8th Street). The scooters are equipped with GPS devices, and Bird fleet managers will retrieve and redistribute them to the appropriate locations.
To rent a scooter, the rider can find the closest device by checking the map in the Bird app. Scooters can be reserved up to 30 minutes in advance.
To start a ride, the rider scans the scooter’s QR code with the app, hits the throttle on the right to go and pulls the brakes to slow.
The city noted that riders of electric scooters will be expected to obey all traffic laws and regulations as well as exercise caution when operating. Here’s what to know if you decide to ride:
WHO CAN RIDE
Riders must meet the age requirement determined by the vendor. Most companies renting electric scooters require riders to be 18 years of age or older.
WHERE TO RIDE
At this time, the use of rentable electric scooters will be limited to sections of northern Yuma, including downtown (Interstate 8 to Avenue B, from the Colorado River to 8th Street).
Electric scooters are allowed on sidewalks, multi-use paths, and streets where the speed limit is not greater than 35 mph.
When riding on a sidewalk or multi-use path, riders should ride to the right, share the area with others, and always yield to pedestrians.
Electric scooters will not be allowed in any area marked as a “No Ride” zone. When entering a “No Ride” zone, riders should dismount and walk their scooter through those areas.
WHERE TO PARK
Scooters must be parked in an upright position and in a bicycle rack or electric scooter rack/area when available.
Scooters can be parked on a sidewalk parallel to the street; however, riders should keep the walkway clear for others.
Electric scooters cannot be parked on private property.
SAFETY
Riders operating electric scooters at night must have the proper safety equipment.
As with operating any other moving vehicle, it is illegal to ride an electric scooter while under the influence of any substance or substances as defined by Arizona law.