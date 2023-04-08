SOMERTON – The Parkview Commerce Center here is getting juice.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a payment of $32,851 to Arizona Public Service for public lighting and electrical hookups in the 20-acre commercial development on the city’s west side.
The APS work comes on the heels of other improvements being made to the city-owned site, including land leveling, installation of water and sewer lines and paving, at a cost of nearly $2.2 million.
Parkview Commerce Center, located north of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue, has been subdivided into seven lots offered for sale by the city for businesses. The site is located next to the location of Somerton’s future high school, and city officials anticipate the commerce center and the campus will serve as a magnet for residential growth on the city’s west side.
Developer Ruben Fontes is acquiring a 3.9-acre lot in the center for future businesses, while 4th Avenue Gym in Yuma plans to open a gym on another lot of more than 2.4 acres. Sunset Health has acquired another 4.4 acres in the center for a future gym.
CEMEX is the contractor hired by the city to develop the center. Construction of tenant building is slated to begin as soon as the fall, city officials said.