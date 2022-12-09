After an investigation, Yuma police have determined a possible threat at Mary A. Otondo Elementary School was not credible.
According to information provided by Ofc. Christina Fernandez, on Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m., the YPD department received information that a student was planning to bring a gun to school.
The threat was brought to the attention of school administration by a parent, who stated the threat was overheard by a student.
Yuma police officers, with the assistance of Mary A. Otondo school administration, immediately began an investigation, and found no evidence of the threat.
As a result, Mary A. Otondo school administration decided to continue normal operations and steps have been taken with the YPD school resource officer of Castle Dome Middle School to ensure the campus remains safe.
The YPD said it takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.