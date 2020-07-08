Elk not out of danger after being rescued from canal

A young bull elk wasn’t out of the woods last week once Wellton firefighters and state game wardens pulled it out of a canal in Wellton last week.
Elk typically are found in the cooler, higher elevations of northern Arizona and the White Mountains in the eastern part of the state.
Chris Bedinger, public information officer for the Arizona Game & Fish Department, said the young bull rescued from the canal was “definitely lost” and is not acclimated to the desert lowlands of Yuma County, where temperatures are now soaring over 100 degrees.
But bound by a policy set out of concern about chronic wasting disease, the game department can’t transplant it to a more suitable environment, he said.
“It’s definitely not a good news story. All we can do is hope he makes his way north.”
For now, the game department is monitoring the elk’s well-being with the help of people in the Wellton area.
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is neurodegenerative disorder that affects deer, elk and moose, causing, weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and ultimately death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is contagious among other animals in the same herd.
“There are no documented cases of CWD in Arizona,” Bedinger said. But “as a policy, we do not transplant animals for that reason.”
The only way to determine if the elk found in Wellton was infected would be to euthanize it, he said, “and that’s not an option.”
According to the CDC, there are no known cases of CWD being transmitted from animals to humans or even of humans contracting the disease.
The elk was rescued by the Wellton Fire Department and the game department on June 30 after a farmer discovered it in a water-filled canal near Avenue 35E and County 8th Street. It was later released in an area far from canals.
Where the elk came from or how he wound up in the east county is anyone’s guess, Bedinger said. “It’s impossible to know.”
He said the elk population closest to Yuma is found at Alamo Lake in La Paz County, where a small herd has managed to become acclimated.