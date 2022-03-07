When people think of Elvis, they typically conjure images of the King in his white jumpsuit and sunglasses – an iconic image, but one from a point much later in Presley’s career after his greatest hits, military service and films.
Professional Elvis impersonator and songwriter Scot Bruce still slicks his hair with grease and plays vintage instruments alongside a four-piece band, but instead of donning the jumpsuit, he pays homage to Elvis’ early years in a family-friendly and fun tribute show. Bruce travels the globe to celebrate the King of Rock ‘n Roll, but when it comes to Yuma, he emulates Presley in one more sense: he plays benefit concerts too.
Presley’s last concert before his Hollywood career was a benefit concert in 1961 for the U.S.S. Arizona memorial. And in 2003, Bruce began a 20-year tradition of raising funds to benefit children in Yuma County’s court system.
On March 11, Bruce is bringing the King back to Yuma at 7 p.m. in the Yuma Civic Center. The “Shake, Rattle and Roll” benefit concert supports the Yuma Council for CASA.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a program that assigns volunteer advocates to children in the court system that have been abused or neglected.
“I have a very special place in my heart for Yuma,” Bruce said. “I met my wife of 25 years there and I have great friendships there. I love the town and the people in it. Celebrating this great music and helping people gives us great joy. I can’t say enough how much joy it gives me to be a part of this.”
Bruce’s connections to Yuma run deep. His wife was a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center alongside her best friend, Liz Jones. Since Jones was also a volunteer with CASA, she had the idea for the benefit concert, brought it up with Bruce and the rest is history.
For CASA, volunteers like Jones breathe a lot of life into the program and keep it running, but the Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. (YCCI) is another important support. The nonprofit raises funds to provide for the unmet needs of children in the program and for the last 20 years, the proceeds from Bruce’s tribute concert directly benefit YCCI and ultimately, CASA.
YCCI is very excited to have him back.
“This would have been our 20th year this year, so it’s a huge deal as we were the last activity (at the Yuma Civic Center) to occur in 2020,” said YCCI President Brooke Adams-Ferguson. “We consider it a great blessing to start back renewed.”
Adams-Ferguson further shared that it means a great deal that Bruce and his band continue to come. The musician isn’t a run-of-the-mill impersonator, according to those who know him. Bruce has performed in performing arts centers, corporate events, casinos and outdoor summer concerts. He’s also performed in Disneyland on a regular basis and on one night per month, he plays in the same Purple Room in Palm Springs that Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin played in.
“All these years, they come and they don’t have to,” Adams-Ferguson said. “They faithfully come, they know what it’s about and they say, ‘We’ll see you next year!’ They have professional jobs, but they do it for the kids.”
But why the kids? Adams-Ferguson explained that there’s a huge need in the foster care system. While licensed foster parents get paid, kinship care is more common now where families are stepping up to care. These caregivers receive some benefits but aren’t paid if they’re unlicensed. Because of this, children in the system tend to need more help.
“We have a lot of requests for clothing,” she said. “When [children are] moved to another place, another home, they may not get their things. A lot of them, it’s an emergency situation and a lot of parents won’t let them go back and get their things.”
YCCI is entirely run by volunteers and they provide a great deal of clothing for these children as well as diapers, art supplies, beds, furniture and activities such as karate lessons that can be useful or therapeutic for children.
“It’s not the kids’ fault that they’re put into the position that they are, so what we’ve done is try to fill in the gaps.”
To help with their cause, individuals can always donate, but this Friday, they can also help by purchasing tickets to the concert. “Shake, Rattle and Roll” begins at 7 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W Desert Hills Dr. Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 online and $25 day of. Child tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/8675.
Adams-Ferguson noted the concert will also hold raffles and draw for winners at intermission. There will likely be classic cars outside and attendees are encouraged to dress up in the style of the era, noting there’ll be a dance and costume contest.
“To sum up the concert in one word: fun,” said Bruce. “Because we’re going to have fun and contribute to the good work that CASA does.”
And for those interested in taking their support a step further, CASA is also holding a volunteer informational meeting on Wednesday, March 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library located at the conference room in 2951 S 21st Dr.
To learn more about CASA of Yuma, visit CASAofYumaCounty.org.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.