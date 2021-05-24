Emergency Management seeks input on Wildfire Protection Plan

The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management is updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan and wants input from citizens on wildfire risks and hazards that affect their homes and community.
Citizens are invited to provide their opinion on strategies to reduce risks. They may share their concerns and local knowledge by taking the 2021 Community Wildfire Protection Survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F8VPZRD.
A Community Wildfire Protection Plan is developed collaboratively to identify wildland fire hazards, prioritize measures to reduce those hazards and recommend ways for homeowners and communities to reduce ignitability of structures in areas of the county identified as wildland urban interface.
As part of the plan update, Yuma County Office of Emergency Management will collaborate with homeowners, fire departments, state and local officials and other agencies to address the specific needs of the community, inform decision-makers and guide interventions that protect life, property and infrastructure from wildfire, according to a county press release.