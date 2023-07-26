Visit the Emergency Department if you or a loved one is unconscious, having trouble breathing, has suffered a serious injury or may be having a heart attack or stroke, call 9-1-1.

Other situations that may require a visit to the Emergency Department include but are not limited to head injuries, high fever, heat stroke, serious burns, seizures, exposure to toxic chemicals, a sudden and very severe headache or loss of vision (possible sign of a stroke), serious cuts or severe bleeding, poisoning, intoxication, overdose or attempted suicide.

