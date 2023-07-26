Visit the Emergency Department if you or a loved one is unconscious, having trouble breathing, has suffered a serious injury or may be having a heart attack or stroke, call 9-1-1.
Other situations that may require a visit to the Emergency Department include but are not limited to head injuries, high fever, heat stroke, serious burns, seizures, exposure to toxic chemicals, a sudden and very severe headache or loss of vision (possible sign of a stroke), serious cuts or severe bleeding, poisoning, intoxication, overdose or attempted suicide.
Urgent care centers are same-day clinics that can handle a variety of medical problems that need to be treated right away but are not considered serious medical emergencies. Walk-in clinics also offer fast, convenient access to medical care for established patients, where you will see board-certified providers including nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
A minor illness or injury is something that your family doctor would normally treat, but you may need another treatment option because it is after office hours or an appointment is not available right away. Examples of these types of illnesses or injuries include but are not limited to sprains, strains or a possible broken bone, sore throats and coughs, ear infections, fever or flu symptoms, urinary tract infection, skin rashes, minor injuries, minor burns, minor cuts that may only need a few stitches, minor animal bites, low-grade fevers, workman’s comp.