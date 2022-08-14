The Yuma County Emergency Management is offering a free emergency response three-day training session this week for individuals interested in helping their community during a disaster and/or emergency situation.
The Community Emergency Response Training program educates individuals on disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism and disaster medical operations.
Using training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT volunteers can assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help.
CERT volunteers are also encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking an active role in emergency preparedness projects.
Participants must attend all three class sessions, totaling 22 hours. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E.