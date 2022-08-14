The Yuma County Emergency Management is offering a free emergency response three-day training session this week for individuals interested in helping their community during a disaster and/or emergency situation.

The Community Emergency Response Training program educates individuals on disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism and disaster medical operations.

