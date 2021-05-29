Emergency response program to teach resident how to help

The Community Emergency Response Training will be training residents how to help during an emergency with classes beginning June 4.
The program educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, terrorism and disaster medical operations.
Using training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT volunteers can assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT volunteers are also encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking an active role in emergency preparedness projects.
Participants must attend all four class sessions, totaling 22 hours, to be held two Friday evenings and two Saturdays. The scheduled is as follows:
- Friday, June 4, 6-9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, June 11, 6-9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All classes will take place at the Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E. For more Information, go to https://www.ready.gov/community-emergency-response-team or call Yuma County Office of Emergency Management at 928-317-4681.